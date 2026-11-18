When Vivien Lourens agreed to foster a newborn baby who had been abandoned in hospital at just a few weeks old, she had little idea of the challenges that lay ahead. The little one, who had been born prematurely, was suffering the effects of foetal alcohol syndrome (FAS), a condition that Vivien had never heard about at that stage.

The hospital where the baby was born had a grim outlook on her survival.

Vivien, who was then an emergency foster mother for Cape Town Child Welfare, said: “I phoned up the hospital and said, ‘What am I supposed to do? This child can’t even feed.’ And they said, ‘Oh, don’t worry about it. She’ll be dead by the end of the weekend.’ Nobody wants to hear that. So, I did everything I could to make her stay alive, and she is now 30 years old. So, I think I did it.”

Vivien Lourens. (Photo: Supplied / Vivien Lourens)

At the time Vivien adopted her daughter, Tisha Lourens, in 1996, there was very little information available for parents and caregivers looking after children with foetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs), which involve permanent and irreversible damage to a developing foetus by alcohol exposure during pregnancy.

Vivien recalled reaching out to people in the United States for help, as there was more knowledge-sharing in that country around the practicalities of supporting babies with foetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

“You need all the advice that you can get because there are very many pitfalls. You never know what’s going to be around the corner. It’s all small little things that make the child’s life a lot easier,” she said, explaining that they modified the hot and cold water taps in her house so that Tisha would not burn herself.

Tisha also required significant professional support to reach her developmental milestones. Vivien spent a lot of time at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, where her daughter received speech and physiotherapy, among other interventions.

“You name it, Tisha was there [for it]. I was made an honorary member of staff at Red Cross because I was there so often,” said Vivien.

“In education... we battled to get her into a school for children with special needs, and in the end, I went directly to the education department... I always had to fight for everything, and that’s all you can do as a parent – advocate for [your children], and try to get help where you need it.”

Tisha Lourens, Vivien Lourens's adoptive daughter, is living with foetal alcohol syndrome. She has participated in awareness campaigns about foetal alcohol spectrum disorders throughout her life and currently works part-time at Merrypak in Cape Town. (Photo: Supplied / Vivien Lourens)

The awareness of foetal alcohol spectrum disorders in South Africa has come a long way over the past 30 years, according to Vivien. This is in part due to her own efforts – she founded the Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Information Centre (Fasic) as a hub people could reach out to for support.

Today, Tisha works part-time at Merrypak, a packaging supplier and manufacturer, in Pinelands. While she still faces challenges when it comes to reading and writing, she loves her job, and has often been involved in awareness-building efforts around foetal alcohol spectrum disorders prevention.

“She’s a star. She really is,” said Vivien.

Walk for FASD awareness

Vivien was speaking to Daily Maverick before a planned walk to raise awareness about foetal alcohol spectrum disorders, taking place on Saturday, 28 November. The “Walk for Safer Beginnings” will start at the Green Point Lighthouse before moving along the Sea Point Promenade.

The walk, organised by the Western Cape FASD Network, will bring together families, health professionals, civil society organisations and community members to raise awareness of foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and the importance of preventing alcohol-related harm during pregnancy. It takes place during Children’s Month and the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, drawing attention to the lifelong consequences of prenatal alcohol exposure, while calling for greater support for women, children and families.

In the Eastern Cape, the illegal trade in liquor is booming, say residents. (Photo: Naashon Zalk / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

South Africa has the world’s highest estimated prevalence of foetal alcohol spectrum disorders, with roughly one in 10 children living with the condition. In some South African communities, particularly in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, prevalence is even higher, nearly one in three and one in five, respectively.

However, the country does not have a dedicated and coordinated national policy addressing foetal alcohol spectrum disorders and its long-term consequences, according to the FASD Network.

The regulation of alcohol in South Africa continues to be a matter of contention. On 10 November, a case before the Constitutional Court called on justices to not only confirm the invalidity of certain provisions of the Northern Cape Gambling and Liquor Act of 2024 due to a flawed participation process, but also to consider a constitutional rights challenge from the DG Murray Trust seeking to clarify the government’s duty to protect people, including children, from alcohol-related harm. The court has reserved judgment in the case.

In February 2026, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address flagged alcohol consumption as a major contributor to child stunting, as well as a causal factor in violence, road accidents and crime. He called on provincial governments to strengthen the regulation of alcohol by limiting the density of liquor outlets, restricting trading hours and ending the sale of alcohol in large containers.

Dr Marlene de Vries, chairperson of the Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Network, says the upcoming ‘Walk for Safer Beginnings’ taking place in Cape Town on 28 November is an attempt to broaden knowledge about and understanding of foetal alcohol spectrum disorders. (Photo: Supplied / Marlene de Vries)

Spreading knowledge and support

Marlene de Vries, chairperson of the FASD Network, said that the purpose of the foetal alcohol spectrum disorders awareness walk was to build broader knowledge and understanding, and to inform the wider public that there was no safe amount of alcohol during pregnancy.

Alcohol use during pregnancy was not a problem to be dealt with by women alone, but also the responsibility of women’s partners and the broader community, she explained.

“We are also reaching out and taking hands in this time of violence against women to emphasise the fact that violence is making this problem so much worse... We do have research that shows that alcohol use is often connected with a lot of stress, and that stress is in many circumstances or in many ways created and intensified by inter-partner violence... Connecting the two is also a way of saying that this is not a woman’s problem only. As a community, we need to support pregnant women,” said De Vries.

She added that inter-partner violence was not limited to physical violence, but also included financial and emotional abuse.

De Vries emphasised that pregnant mothers struggling with alcohol addiction needed not only information, but continuous support in making the lifestyle changes needed to protect their babies.

Communities in the Western Cape continued to have a very high tolerance for high-risk drinking behaviour, continued De Vries. Reflecting on what people could do to contribute to foetal alcohol spectrum disorders awareness and prevention, she said that individuals needed to stand up and speak out against this phenomenon.

“We are supporting a cycle of dependence of people who start drinking young and continue doing that for the rest of their lives, affecting the next generation, and we are creating… this continuous circle of widespread alcohol use in our communities... Even as individuals, we can make small differences,” she said. DM



