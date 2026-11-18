At the end of a long ­panhandle driveway in Parktown North is a house all set about with greenery and a creeper-clad wall that overlooks a pool. There’s a wide, sun-filled patio where people are chatting and chilling, and inside is a generous lounge area featuring an art exhibition, and a sunken lounge and library decorated with paintings, sculptures, objets d’art and wax print curtains, all distinctly South African pieces.

A42 House completely flips the script on what a museum is supposed to be.

It’s not about looking at artefacts behind glass in a hushed, sterile building – this is a living, breathing home where you get to sleep inside the curated exhibits, relax, heal and actively participate in art and culture.

There are four guest rooms, each decorated by a local artist. Ngaire Blankenberg, founder and director of the non-profit Institute for Creative Repair, asked her collaborators to develop a bedroom exhibit that answered “what makes you grounded?”. You can spend a night to become immersed in their stories.

South African-born Blankenberg is an independent cultural planner and strategist who has been an adviser on all aspects of museological practice for more than 55 cultural projects in 35 cities on five continents. She is the former director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art, and oversaw the restitution of its Benin Bronzes to Nigeria.

Ngaire Blankenberg, founder and director of the Institute for Creative Repair. Behind her is an artwork by art work by Zimbabwean artist Mavis Tauzeni. (Photo: Gege Leme Joseph)

Blankenberg returned to South Africa three years ago, asking how she can be useful. And so was born this space of radical imagination designed to create community, spark conversation and build a more conscious future.

She named the space to spotlight a powerful global demographic shift: by 2030, 42% of the world’s youth will live in Africa. The continent hosts less than 2% of the world’s museums, and the Institute for Creative Repair aims to reclaim, preserve and transform African ­heritage so that it belongs to the massive upcoming ­generation of African creators, changemakers and storytellers.

“African Gen Z, millennials and Gen Alpha have the most to lose if we do not preserve and share our heritage,” says Blankenberg.

“We work with young artists, designers, makers, storytellers, filmmakers, technologists and more to transform small museums, heritage sites, cultural villages and artist-run centres into regenerative creative destinations.”

More art in the guesthouse in Parktown North. (Photo: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

A painting by local artist Oliver Matamba. (Photo: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

Through exhibitions and workshops, A42 House brings new ways to engage with gallery spaces. “We’re about workshops, conversations, talks, gatherings and more that repair our connections with the past, the future, the land and one another.”

A42 House focuses on giving back and healing. Through its Izimpande African Wellness and Beauty, the space merges contemporary art with traditional African healing. It offers massages and body therapy, spiritual healing, life counselling and African yoga.

“This is a pilot project,” says Blankenberg, who hopes to create a network of similar places across the continent. She coined the word “resart” – a combination of resort and art – as a playful term to describe a new kind of space that functions simultaneously as a boutique resort and a living art museum.

A42 House works as an open members’ club where you can gain points and benefits that will eventually be redeemable at any of the resarts in Africa, each offering an immersive heritage experience. DM

Visit a42.art and @a42.art on Instagram.

Bridget Hilton-Barber is a freelance writer who writes for Jozi My Jozi.

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R39. The e-edition of Daily Maverick’s weekly newspaper, DM168, is now free for readers who are signed into their Daily Maverick account. Click here to access the latest e-edition.



