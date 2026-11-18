Favourite book. Recently and of all time?

My favourite book of all time is 13 cents by K. Sello Duiker. An unfiltered depiction of what poverty and street life in the city of Cape Town looks like. My current favourite book would have to be The Dying Animal by Philip Roth.

Favourite film. Of all time and recently?

My favourite film of all time, well there is a lot, lol. But if I have to pick from the film that changed the way I see cinema, then I would say Harakiri (1962). And my current favourite film is perhaps Johnny Mad Dog (2007), which is set in Liberia, documenting the life of child soldiers.

Favourite series. Recently and of all time?

Of all time, probably The Walking Dead. Recently I have been spending a lot of time watching The Office.

What is the most random thing you’ve ordered online?

I have no idea, probably a watermelon, because I don’t like eating them.

What is the last thing on your phone that you took a screenshot of?

A Makoanyane wool hat. I love clothes.

What app do you spend the most time on?

Instagram and YouTube.

What’s your favourite piece of trivia?

Penguins get depressed. I love penguins.

If you could relive one specific experience, what would it be?

My 2021 Cape Town trip.

Window seat or aisle seat?

Aisle – I prefer leaving first.

If you could live as someone else for the day, who would it be and why?

Elon Musk, so that I can send money to myself.

Career highlight?

A documentary that I directed in 2024, which was dedicated to the townspeople of Makhanda.

What are people always surprised to learn about you?

That I love karaoke and have dedicated lazy Sundays, where I watch sad movies and cry for fun.

You’ve just been arrested. What crime were you likely to have committed?

No idea. Maybe starting a revolution for the youth one day.

If you weren’t working in your current role, what industry would you be in?

Architecture or interior design – that was my first option, to be honest. But lately it could be the fashion industry.

What is the most-worn item in your wardrobe?

My slides. I work from home, so… lol.

What’s the best advice you’ve received?

Be grateful no matter what.

Name one person you admire?

My mom.

What’s your current guilty pleasure?

Hosting solo concerts in my apartment.

If you could travel anywhere tomorrow, where would you go?

China. I think in another life I was a Chinese kid trained by Bruce Lee in martial arts. I really do love their culture.