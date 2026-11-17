Two men have been arrested for allegedly vandalising traffic lights in Sidwell, Gqeberha – damage that could cost the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality up to R400,000 to repair, at a single intersection.

The arrests were made in the early hours of Monday, 16 November, after members of the Gqeberha K9 Unit and Flying Squad responded to information about suspects tampering with traffic lights on the Commercial Road Bridge.

The men, aged 25 and 35, face charges of damage to essential infrastructure and are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrates’ Court during the week, said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

“The municipality wishes to emphasise that vandalism of public infrastructure is not a victimless crime. It affects every resident, motorist, business and community that depends on reliable municipal services,” municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said.

Police confiscated a hacksaw, spanner, gloves, electrical components, copper wiring, a backpack and other items believed to have been used in the alleged vandalism.

Copper cables are often targeted by vandals because the metal can be stripped from infrastructure and sold to scrap dealers. Stolen copper is frequently traded through illegal scrapyards, where it is bought for resale.



Some of the items police seized from suspects who allegedly vandalised a traffic light in Gqeberha. (Photo: Supplied / SAPS)

The arrests come as residents are increasingly frustrated over broken municipal infrastructure. In July, Kariega businessman Jevon Dyer loaded several broken traffic lights on to a trailer and dumped them outside the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s customer care offices in protest against their condition.

The issue has also prompted the Automobile Association (AA) to call for greater transparency from municipalities, including public registers of broken traffic lights and streetlights.

The cost of repeated vandalism

Soyaya said repairing and reinstating damaged traffic signal infrastructure could cost between R250,000 and R400,000 per intersection, depending on the extent of the damage.

The work can involve replacing traffic signal poles, signal heads, controllers, underground electrical cables, power supply infrastructure and associated civil works.

The expense becomes particularly difficult to manage when infrastructure is repaired only to be vandalised again.

“This creates a cycle of repeated refurbishment, where the municipality must continually redirect funds towards restoring the same infrastructure instead of investing in extending, upgrading and improving services elsewhere,” Soyaya said.

Former MMC for Roads and Transport Yolisa Pali-Jongilanga also raised concerns in July that repeated spending on the repair of vandalised traffic lights could attract scrutiny from National Treasury. She warned that the municipality risked being flagged for repeatedly using public funds to restore the same infrastructure, only for it to be vandalised again.

However, the municipality does not yet have a consolidated figure for the total financial cost of vandalism and cable theft across the metro. Soyaya said calculating this would require expenditure across affected directorates and infrastructure categories to be brought together.

He was also unable to provide a current figure for outstanding traffic light repair requests or the size of the maintenance backlog.

There is no fixed turnaround time for repairing faulty traffic lights, as this depends on the nature and extent of the damage. Soyaya said more extensive incidents could require technical interventions and, in some cases, procurement processes.

Repairs are prioritised according to the severity of faults and the risks they pose to road users.

Calls for registers of broken infrastructure

Earlier in November, the AA called on municipalities across South Africa to publish public registers of faulty traffic lights and streetlights, including fault reference numbers and expected repair dates.

Asked about the AA’s proposal, Soyaya said the municipality supported measures that would allow residents to report infrastructure faults, receive reference numbers and track the progress of their complaints.

“The feasibility of introducing a public-facing register, including expected repair dates, would need to be assessed against existing municipal reporting systems, operational capacity and the ability to maintain accurate and regularly updated information.

“The municipality believes that accountability must be supported by reliable information and realistic repair commitments,” Soyaya said.

Broken traffic lights delivered to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality’s Customer Care Centre in Kariega remained outside the building on 15 July 2026, with no apparent attempt to remove them. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Protecting essential infrastructure

The municipality said it was strengthening efforts to protect vulnerable infrastructure through cooperation with the South African Police Service, law enforcement agencies, neighbourhood watches and other stakeholders.

Measures include identifying infrastructure at risk, strengthening security arrangements and encouraging residents and businesses to report suspicious activity.

Soyaya pointed to additional security interventions introduced after an October 2026 vandalism incident at Swartkops Substation, where control cables were deliberately cut. These included surveillance cameras and round-the-clock security.

For the 2026/27 financial year, the municipality has allocated more than R20-million towards electricity infrastructure maintenance, alongside a capital investment of R316.4-million in electricity and energy infrastructure.

Soyaya said these allocations related to electricity infrastructure and were not exclusively for repairs to traffic lights. He said they demonstrated the municipality’s broader commitment to maintaining and protecting essential municipal assets.

The municipality is also considering infrastructure designs and technologies that could make public assets less vulnerable to theft and vandalism. DM