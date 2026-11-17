The South African government démarched the new Nigerian high commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, after a public spat between him and the Presidency.

The director-general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), Zane Dangor, called Fani-Kayode into his office on Tuesday, 17 November, to reprimand him about his behaviour on Friday, 13 November, after he presented his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa, “as well as subsequent remarks made on social media”.

Dirco later officially confirmed that the summoning of Fani-Kayode had been a démarche, which usually expresses a diplomatic rebuke.

Fani-Kayode was one of 15 new ambassadors and high commissioners who presented their “letters of credence” to Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria. This is a formal ceremonial duty all ambassadors perform when they take up a new post.

Nigeria’s new high commissioner to SA, Femi Fani-Kayode, at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House on 13 November. (Photo: The Presidency)

But Fani-Kayode claimed he had been discriminated against, alleging in a post on X that the SA Presidency had refused to include his introduction to Ramaphosa or his speech in the SABC livestream of the event.

“Of all the 15 introductions and speeches that were made and delivered this morning, only Nigeria’s was cut out. I raised the issue with President Ramaphosa directly during the course of the photo session, and whilst we were still on the premises and, in fairness to him, he took me to the relevant officials and acted with despatch.

“Right there in my presence he questioned them and directed them to resolve the issue immediately. Clearly some elements in South Africa do not want to hear what we have to say or see our faces.”

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, replied to Fani-Kayode’s post, saying he had “falsely referenced the President on a matter he has no involvement in. I’m duty-bound to clarify your misrepresentation of facts.”

Magwenya said that “in South Africa, the President does not intervene on operational matters at the public broadcaster; neither did he intervene on your behalf. He simply pointed you to [SABC foreign editor] Sophie Mokoena, who was the most appropriate person to raise your grievance with.”

Daily Maverick was informed that the full credentials ceremony – including Fani-Kayode’s introduction to Ramaphosa and his entire speech – was livestreamed on the SABC’s online platform, though not broadcast on SABC TV, which may have created confusion.

Dirco DG Zane Dangor démarched Nigeria’s high commissioner to SA, Fani-Kayode, on 17 November. (Photo: Alet Pretorius / Gallo Images)

In its statement on Tuesday, Dirco said that in his meeting with Fani-Kayode, Dangor had pointed out that the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations required diplomats to conduct official business through ministries of foreign affairs – in this case Dirco.

In other words, Dangor was telling Fani-Kayode that he should have raised his grievances with Dirco, not Ramaphosa.

Fani-Kayode later posted on X that he was “honoured to have had an excellent meeting with the DG of South Africa’s Dirco, Mr Zane Dangor, this morning. Mutual concerns regarding our bilateral relations and the events over the weekend were discussed.

“We look forward to building on the outcome of this meeting and further strengthening the long-standing bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa, which are founded on mutual respect, friendship and cooperation. The meeting was cordial and constructive.”

The spat over the credentials ceremony comes with relations between the two countries already soured over xenophobia. Nigeria has claimed that several of its citizens have died in “extrajudicial killings” in SA, some while in the custody of security forces. SA authorities have committed to investigating these deaths, though the Nigerian High Commission says no explanations have been provided. DM