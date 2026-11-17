



Rolapp, in his first media availability since LIV Golf announced on November 5 that it would begin winding down operations after a financing deal fell apart, said he is interested in doing what he can to make the PGA Tour better but is not rushing into any decisions regarding former players.

"We have heard from our fans and we know that they want the best players playing together and we share that view," Rolapp said after a board meeting where the PGA Tour approved details for its new competitive structure set to debut in 2028.

"I have said that from day one when I took the job, I am interested in doing whatever makes the PGA Tour better.

"That said, as we have a membership organization we have rules and as I shared before, they exist to ensure fairness and competitive balance. Rules matter and they will be enforced.

"We engaged in thoughtful discussion on the topic of LIV players with both boards today. As far as we have read, bankruptcy proceedings are ongoing and the process is complex. I hope to have more to say in the beginning of the new year, but until that time, I will not speculate on the outcome or individual decisions players make."

A number of leading golfers, such as former world number one Jon Rahm, announced their departures from LIV Golf after the rebel circuit filed for bankruptcy protection in September.

Former LIV Golf players typically face a one-year suspension from the PGA Tour, a stretch that starts counting down from the date of their last unauthorised event on the rebel circuit.

In January, Koepka took advantage of the limited-time offer after leaving LIV Golf last ‌December.

However, his ⁠return came at a cost, with the five-times major winner facing a five-year forfeiture of potential equity in the PGA Tour's Player Equity Program, representing an estimated $50-85 million loss depending on his performance and tour growth.

Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and former British Open champion Cameron Smith were also ​eligible to return under ​the same Returning Member ⁠Program that closed on February 2 after a three-week application window but decided to stick with LIV.

They and others could now be forced to wait quite some time before seeing any form of "Returning Member Program" come their way.

"There are no plans for that currently, no," Rolapp said when asked if a similar program would be offered in 2027.





(Reporting by Frank Pingue in TorontoEditing by Christian Radnedge)