

Taiwan said in early November that it had decided to shut its representative office, which operated as a de facto embassy, in Papua New Guinea and stop buying liquefied natural gas from the country, blaming Chinese pressure.

Papua New Guinea briefly had diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1999 before restoring ties with China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory.

"We hope this assists you in your efforts for reunification ... because when Chinese prosper, we all prosper together," Marape told Xi ahead of the APEC summit in the southern Chinese city Shenzhen.

"Mr. President, if you want to appreciate Papua New Guinea's effort in acknowledging the fullest integrity of China in the effort to close Taiwan, it wasn't easy," he said.

"I faced challenges from within, because we also relate to many nations, but we were resolved," Marape added, without elaborating. "China respects the sovereignty of Papua New Guinea. We must give full respect for the sovereignty of China."

US President Donald Trump will also attend the APEC summit.

US CONCERN

The US, Taiwan's most important international partner and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties, expressed concern about the move.

The State Department said this month it was "yet another example of Beijing's intimidation campaign against Taiwan and its supporters around the world".

Xi expressed his thanks to Marape.

"Under your leadership, Papua New Guinea has actively developed relations with China and firmly adhered to the 'one China' principle. I appreciate this," he said.

The Pacific has long ​been an area for diplomatic competition between China and Taiwan.

Taiwan has formal diplomatic ties with only three ​Pacific Islands ⁠nations: Palau, Tuvalu and the Marshall Islands. It also has a representative office in Fiji. Just 12 countries around the world maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Taipei's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and says it has a right to engage with the rest of the world.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Liz Lee in Shenzhen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Saad Sayeed and Jamie Freed)