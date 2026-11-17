Eligible South African users may access more than 300 crypto trading pairs and more than 100 TradFi pairs, which may include stocks, ETFs and commodities, together with advanced trading features.

OKX's services in South Africa are provided under a juristic representative arrangement with CurrenC, an authorised financial services provider (FSP No. 53709) under the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act. OKX maintains 1:1 reserves and publishes Proof of Reserves reports monthly, allowing customers to verify their balances.

OKX Wallet, a non-custodial Web3 wallet, is also available to South African users through OKX's global platform. It offers a self-custody gateway to trade real-world assets (RWAs) and digital assets onchain, use dApps, and more. OKX Wallet is the first Web3 wallet to utilize leading-edge multi-party computation (MPC) technology in combination with its support of industry's blockchains.

Netero Dai, Managing Director, Strategic Markets, OKX, said: "Our partnership with CurrenC to offer trading services in South Africa is a significant milestone in our global expansion strategy. South Africa is one of the largest digital asset markets in sub-Saharan Africa, and the population's high level of engagement and understanding of digital assets makes it an ideal environment for OKX. We are strongly committed to helping grow this already vibrant ecosystem."

Tom Wang, General Manager, Emerging Markets, OKX, said: "This official launch of OKX products and services in South Africa is a testament to our belief in the country's potential for growth and our commitment to the market. South Africa is already a leader in crypto adoption in Africa and is well positioned to grow in decentralized finance. We're excited to support this development, and we firmly believe our presence here will play a pivotal role in nurturing South Africa's emergence as a Web3 innovation hub." DM

To learn more about OKX, download the app or visit okx.com.