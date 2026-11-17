An order of the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria has placed the joint estate of former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) boss Lucky Montana and his wife under provisional sequestration following Montana’s years-long battle with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

In the event that Montana and his wife fail to convince the court that it shouldn’t issue a final sequestration order, the couple stands to lose their assets to settle Montana’s massive tax debt.

SARS in 2023 initiated sequestration proceedings against Montana over capital gains and income that the former Prasa chief executive allegedly failed to declare.

The revenue collector audited Montana’s finances for the decade between 2009 and 2019 and found unexplained bank deposits, vehicle payments from unknown sources and undeclared capital gains linked to his questionable property portfolio.

In all, SARS identified R23.6-million in income and gains Montana allegedly failed to declare or pay tax on, bringing about a tax bill of R9.3-million.

SARS then slapped Montana with a hefty 200% (R18.7-million) penalty for allegedly understating his taxable income and other gains, inflating the total figure to R28-million.

Accounting for interest over the ensuing years, the figure has grown to R55-million, according to recent SARS press releases. The latest judgment, however, cites a figure of R47-million, representing Montana’s tax debt when the sequestration proceedings commenced in 2023.

The judgment details the “long and unhappy procedural history” behind Montana’s tussle with the tax man.

Lucky Montana at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in 2021. (Photo: Luba Lesolie / Gallo Images)

In 2021, after SARS had notified him that their audit would stretch back to 2009, Montana “recorded that he would not co-operate with an audit extending beyond five years”.

The following year, SARS nevertheless finalised its audit and then issued the hefty tax bill. SARS accused the former Prasa boss of “intentional tax evasion” and criticised his “obstructive” conduct.

In 2024, Montana sought condonation for missing the deadline for his answering affidavit. His filings at the time were replete with “scandalous, vexatious and irrelevant matter”, and SARS succeeded in obtaining an order to strike out the contentious material.

When Montana finally filed his answering affidavit in late 2025, SARS for the first time learnt that he was married. Montana fought SARS’ subsequent efforts to join his wife in the proceedings, but the high court has now ruled that the provisional sequestration order should apply to the couple’s joint estate.

The couple has until February next year to file papers to try to avert final sequestration.

“I have no comment, other than to remind you this is a provisional order [and] not a permanent order,” Montana told Daily Maverick.

“The battle will be won or lost in court, not in the white media which is read by few people.”

Second major blow

Some of the property dealings in SARS’ crosshairs are at the centre of Montana’s other legal woes.

In 2024, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) began probing Montana’s finances. This was to determine whether there were grounds to allegations that he had enriched himself on the back of Prasa contracts.

The probe followed revelations, first published in 2015, that Montana’s property dealings, which involved huge cash transactions, were connected to Siyangena Technologies, a Prasa infrastructure contractor that scored contracts worth more than R5-billion.

In July, the SIU obtained an interim preservation order to freeze two of the properties that feature in the alleged Montana-Siyangena scheme.

In a social media post at the time, Montana vowed that the SIU would never lay its hands on his assets.

“The SIU will fail. I have read this script before, repeated so many times, in many different forms. As part of my peace, I stand still and watch. All I know is these will pass,” he posted to his X account. DM



