Our live lessons run on South African time, and our students log in from more than 100 countries. CambriLearn started in 2008, twelve years before South Africa closed every school on 18 March 2020. We have taught more than 80,000 students since.

During lockdown, the country found out that school could happen online. By then we had spent twelve years building one that could take a child from the age of four to university, wherever the family lived. Some families come to us because they are moving to other countries. Others have a child whose training schedule has outgrown a school timetable, or want a curriculum no school near them teaches.

One school, three countries' qualifications

CambriLearn teaches six pathways to the school-leaving qualifications of three countries. South African families can take the National Senior Certificate on CAPS, its Afrikaans equivalent KABV, or the IEB pathway. Families anywhere can take International GCSEs and A Levels from Pearson Edexcel or Cambridge International, or an American High School Diploma from our sister school, Score Academy Online. A family that moves to Dubai keeps the same school, and a Grade 9 student who decides on A Levels changes pathway without moving to another school.

Students write the same final exams as children at campus schools, and the exam boards set and mark them. International GCSE and A Level students sit theirs at registered centres in their own countries. Specialist teachers registered with the South African Council for Educators teach every subject, with an average of over eight years in the classroom. We are accredited by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel and registered with SACAI and the IEB.

Between them, our graduates have earned more than $25 million in scholarships. They have a 98% university acceptance rate and have gone on to Oxford, Stanford, Imperial College London, UCT and Stellenbosch.

The technology behind the school

CambriLearn runs on technology our own engineers build, because a school running on software designed for someone else's model can change no further than that software allows. In August we named it CambriOS. It connects the live school day, the six pathways, a student community and a parent view, which we call CambriCampus, CambriPathways, CambriCommunity and CambriCommand. Subject teachers give timetabled lessons live on CambriCampus and record each one for anyone who misses it.

A parent reading a term report gets a mark and a word, such as "distracted", a few times a year. In CambriCommand, parents see attendance and marks as the week runs. If a Grade 9 student starts slipping in maths, the teacher and the parent see it in the same record. They can talk about it in October, while there is time to act.

Since 21 October, parents have been able to connect an AI assistant such as Claude to CambriCommand and ask about their child's week in their own words. A parent can ask whether their daughter made every live lesson, or what her maths teacher wrote on her last test. The assistant can read the school's records but can't change them, and we don't store the questions parents ask or the answers they get. We expect parents to want this from every school within a few years, and we intend to set the standard for how schools do it.

CambriOS is already helping CambriLearn teachers spot changes in a student's progress or engagement sooner, allowing for a focused and personalised approach for every enrolled child.

The first thing most parents ask us about is friends. Students have started over 500 clubs in CambriCommunity, which comes with enrolment at no extra cost. They meet in person at regional meetups and through partners including Virgin Active, and what runs nearby depends on where a family lives.

Where students go next

More South African families are looking at American universities. The Institute of International Education counted 2,952 South African students at US colleges and universities in 2024/25, up from 2,040 in 2017/18. American colleges work to a different calendar from matric: Harvard closes its early round on 1 November and its regular round on 1 January, before NSC results come out. A matric applicant applies with a record that runs from Grade 9 to the middle of Grade 12.

This month we launched Stateside, US university counselling for students in Grades 8 to 12 at any school and on any curriculum. A US college advisor leads each live group of 12 or fewer. The first groups start in January 2027. For CambriLearn students, the school that writes their transcript and recommendation works from the same record as the counsellors guiding the application.

Enrolment for 2027 is open. Families can see how the school works at cambrilearn.com/os and book a free consultation to talk through their child's pathway. DM

About CambriLearn

CambriLearn is an accredited online school for students aged 4 to 19. Founded in 2008, it has taught more than 80,000 students in more than 100 countries across six pathways: the International British Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel, US K-12 through sister school Score Academy Online, CAPS, KABV (CAPS taught in Afrikaans) and the IEB. CambriLearn is accredited by Cognia and Pearson Edexcel and registered with SACAI and the IEB, and its US K-12 courses are NCAA approved. Stateside, its US university counselling programme, is open to students at any school. Families can book a free consultation at cambrilearn.com/online-school-consultation.



