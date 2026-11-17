About a year ago, fuelled by a pre-Iran war JSE index, I was full of the joys of crane moves per hour.

The reason was the final signing of a contract between Transnet and the international shipment company ICTSI, the people who run ports around the world.

At the time we were told it would lead to huge changes at Pier Two at Durban Harbour, the busiest section of our busiest port, which is also known as the Durban Gateway Terminal.

It seemed at the time that we were finally going to have some progress, and in fact the number of crane moves per hour would move from 18 to 28.

Cranes

I have had two relationships with cranes in my life.

The first was a LEGO contraption I used to fight with my brothers over when I was young. It was immensely pleasurable (both playing with the crane set and the fighting with my brothers).

The second, which proved to be infinitely frustrating, was a big yellow plastic crane my son was given when he was about four. It was fun to play with, I’m sure.

But it was impossible to put together. Eventually, like many a father before me, I had to seek the aid of a professional. Grandfathers really are amazing things.

I fear my third crane phase is not going very well either.

Despite all of the promises that were made when ICTSI took over Durban, it’s been a disaster.

Last week’s third-most astonishing Stock Exchange News Service release came from the automotive component dealer Metair (the first two obviously came from SPAR. It warned that it had already lost an amount equivalent to about one-quarter of last year’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation in paying to ship stuff in through air freight.

I’m no expert on the automotive business but I presume they are not shipping something light like flower stems by planes.

Metair is not the only company battling, there must be so many others.

Thankfully, Business Maverick’s star new hire, Holly Munks, has explained exactly what seems to be going wrong, after talking to most of the people involved.

And Metair’s story has been confirmed by the Southern African Association of Freight Forwarders, people who know a thing or two about ports and what works and what doesn’t.

In fact their head, Dr Juanita Maree, says the longer-term impact on our economy, as these problems all move downstream, could be quite significant.

What I have not been able to really understand is how this happened. ICTSI has a long track record in this space.

Incentive

And this is not the first time they will be taking over a port that’s in a bad state. Don’t forget, they have a lease for 25 years. The more freight that goes through the port, the more money they make. So they have every possible incentive to fix it all NOW!

Like in YESTERDAY!

Thankfully, it appears there will be no stupid fight about whether this is a “crisis”.

In a statement, the Durban Gateway Terminal said: “We do not dispute that customers have faced disruption, and we are engaging them directly.”

And their response is very detailed, full of phrases like the “truck appointment system”, “OEM-certified straddle carriers” and the “Navis N4 Operating System” (I do hope they haven’t got their highways muddled up…).

For someone who always presumed a “certified straddle carrier” was something from professional wrestling, it all sounds quite exciting.

The problem is, these are not small pieces of equipment. They have to be made and then moved to Durban, and only then installed.

That means this could all take some time to be resolved.

But as Metair’s CEO Paul O’Flaherty has pointed out, no one has given them a time frame. So they can’t plan for when this might end. Instead, they are faced with what’s he described as a “highway” of ships going up the coast.

For ICTSI the clock is ticking.

It is losing more than money through all of this.

It’s losing trust as well. And as that trust starts to disappear, so its legitimacy will go too.

And there is something bigger on the line as well.

The main reason I was so excited about ICTSI taking over Pier Two was that the profit motive was now being harnessed. There would be no government-office-style messing around while people argued over the Latin root of the word “crisis”.

Instead, people would work.

But if that doesn’t happen, the voices of those who believe the government should retain control of this pier will grow a lot louder.

If this fails it could be the end of the process that we’ve seen since 2020, where the private sector gets to play more of a role in our logistics sector.

And that would be a real tragedy. DM