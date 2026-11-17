By Jonathan Saul





The crew of the Panama-flagged Tara Gas LPG tanker abandoned ship off Oman's Khasab coast, the sources said.

Oman evacuated 24 crew members from Tara Gas about 2 nautical miles off the Musandam Peninsula after it caught fire, Oman's Maritime Security Centre said on Tuesday.

Further details about the vessel and the cause of the fire and any injuries were not immediately available.

India's external affairs ministry confirmed that the Tara Gas had been attacked on November 16, adding that 2 of the 24 Indian crew members were admitted to hospital in the port city of Khasab, which is part of the Musandam governorate.

"The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The vessel's Marshall Islands-based owner, listed in databases as Global Gas, could not be reached for comment.

The vessel last reported its position on September 26 off Oman's coast, according to ship tracking data on the MarineTraffic platform.

Earlier on Tuesday, British navy-linked agency UKMTO said the crew of a tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz was unaccounted for after it was attacked for a second time north of Khasab. It gave no further details.

There has been a surge in attacks around the waterway in recent weeks, adding to dangers with every voyage.





(Reporting by Jonathan Saul, additional reporting by Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Joe Bavier)