Using the hot-pan or cold-pan method when cooking fish hardly differs at all, apart from the obvious heat factor (or lack of it). Unless you are notoriously impatient, as I am, and legions of those of us born under the astrological sign of Aries are.

We walk head-first through doorways, and most of us have a scar somewhere on our face. Mine is to the left of my left eye, and has been there since I was seven.

My innate impatience has often spoilt it for me when frying fish in a hot pan — I can seldom force myself to wait long enough for the fish to release itself from the pan, and my impatience causes it to fall apart. Or for the skin to be less than perfect.

Here endeth my confession.

I’ve long known about the cold-pan method for frying fish yet, stupidly, never bothered to try it. Most recently, I chatted to a chef friend who is among the top chefs in the world, not merely South Africa, and he said, with puzzled calmness, but just put it in a cold pan? Then he promised to show me in his restaurant kitchen next time I was there, but being me I just went ahead last night and had a go, sans a lesson.

What I did do was use my instincts. Instead of reading up on the details of how to cook fish according to the cold-pan method, I just flung myself in. My instincts appear to be on point, thankfully, as the fish turned out beautifully.

But before we get to the “how”, a few notes on the particular fish I was cooking. It was black musselcracker, and musselcracker is on the Sassi “red list”. This means we are urged not to fish or cook it but to leave it alone so its stocks can recover.

So I need to explain this, obviously. I am not a fisherman, but I am a traveller. And in Arniston, I was given a kind gift of two musselcracker fillets, by our host. Her husband is a keen fisherman and had kept one black musselcracker “for the pot” after catching a few and throwing the others back.

This is advised by those who monitor this sort of thing: avoid catching them, and throw them back if you do. Since the fish was in my possession, it was right that I use it rather than waste it.

That said, the species of fish for the purposes of this recipe is irrelevant. It will work for any firm-fleshed white fish, especially kingklip and dorado.

I have not yet done fresh hake to this method, but it is next on my list. I have a bad history with cooking fresh hake, but, yes, I have only ever cooked it in a hot pan.

Tony Jackman’s fresh fish cooked to the cold-pan method

(Serves 1)

Ingredients

1 white fish fillet, skin-on

Salt

A splash of olive oil

A herb garnish of your choice (I used lavender)

Method

Pat the fish dry using paper towel or a clean kitchen towel. Place it on a plate and season both sides with salt, not heavily.

Refrigerate it until it’s time to cook it.

Put a heavy cast iron pan or carbon steel pan (which is what I used) on the hob, but don’t turn on the heat beneath it.

Add a splash of olive oil but don’t heat as yet.

Remove the fish from the fridge and put it straight into the oiled cold pan, skin-side down.

Press down gently with a spatula.

Turn the heat on to low-to-medium.

Continue cooking, without touching the fish again, but raising the heat gradually to medium or medium-high, but never too hot. I adjusted the heat constantly while keeping a beady eye on the fish.

Watch the cut side of the fish to gauge when it appears to be cooked half way through.

Test whether the skin has released by carefully lifting it at one end, using a slim metal spatula. Metal ones tend to be thinner; plastic or silicone ones tend to be thicker.

If it releases with ease, turn it over and cook the other side for about a minute to 90 seconds, but don’t be tempted to go further, as fish is best a little moist and slightly undercooked at the centre.

Serve with a simple herb garnish. I used a lavender sprig, which I think looks rather elegant. I fried some onions to have on the side, because I like fried onions with fish. And chips, which I cooked in an air fryer. DM

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks.