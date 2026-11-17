Following the controversial capture and permanent confinement of Simon’s Town’s Waterfall baboon troop last week, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA has put the Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team on formal notice that it is “vehemently opposed to the permanent confinement of healthy, free-ranging baboons”.

In a letter dated 16 November to representatives of the City of Cape Town, CapeNature and SANParks, the SPCA’s lawyers warned that the exceptional circumstances facing the Waterfall and Seaforth troops must not set a precedent for the removal of other troops.

A City of Cape Town truck arrives with baboons to the purpose-built Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre near Scarborough. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

The SPCA has asked the task team to give it reasonable advance notice in writing of any plan to move baboons into permanent captivity, along with the reasons and supporting information. This would give it time to “assess each decision independently and pursue urgent legal action where justified”, including seeking a court interdict to stop a removal. It has given the task team seven calendar days to respond.

The society also answered a question raised by its own supporters. If it opposed the removal of the Waterfall and Seaforth troops, why had it not gone to court to stop it or attended the removal?

The SPCA said it had raised its objections with the task team long before the capture and attended the capture to ensure the wellbeing of the animals.

It had also sought legal advice on what it could do while the baboons were still free-ranging, specifically whether it stood a reasonable chance of persuading a court to halt the operation.

A crowd gathered outside the Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre in Kogelfontein on Sunday to peacefully protest against the capture of the Waterfall baboon troop. (Photo: Tatjana Baleta)

Legal action

The SPCA addressed the criticism that it should have taken the lead in court. Several other organisations had publicly opposed the relocations, it said. They too could have applied to stop the operation. None had done so, according to the society, which acknowledged it could not speak to the legal advice any of them might have received.

“The responsibility to challenge these decisions in court does not rest with the SPCA alone,” it said.

“Taking legal action requires more than disagreement with a decision. There must be sufficient legal grounds and reasonable prospects of obtaining the relief sought.”

In weighing its chances, the SPCA said it had considered the applicable legislation and a high court judgment from earlier this year. It also had to weigh the risks the baboons already faced.

A City of Cape Town truck leaves the Red Hill Naval Base with baboons bound for the Urban Wildlife Centre near Scarborough. (Photo: Brenton Geach)

The society described both troops as subject to continued persecution and said there were serious threats to their welfare. Having considered those circumstances and the advice of its lawyers, it concluded that an application to stop the removal was unlikely to succeed.

That left the question of what its staff were doing at the capture. According to the lawyers’ letter, the SPCA attended solely to monitor the baboons’ welfare. Its oversight extended from the point of capture, when the animals were handled and prepared for transport, through their veterinary assessment and placement at the Urban Wildlife Centre at Kogelfontein.

The society said neither its presence during the operation nor its decision to forgo a court challenge amounted to approval. Its lawyers said the SPCA had already made its opposition to the relocation of these particular troops known to the task team. It had likewise opposed the use of euthanasia to manage the population of healthy baboons on the Peninsula.

A juvenile baboon from the Seaforth troop, with False Bay in the background. (Photo: Joyrene Kramer)

Next capture

With the baboons now at Kogelfontein, the notice looks ahead to the next decision. The SPCA wants the opportunity to examine the case for removing a troop while there is still time to act. If it believes the evidence warrants a challenge, it has expressly reserved the right to ask a court to intervene before the baboons are taken into captivity. It was not known at time of publication whether the Seaforth troop had also been captured.

The circumstances of the Waterfall and Seaforth troops, it said, must never become an excuse to place other healthy, free-ranging baboons in permanent captivity.

It had made its position clear to the authorities, it said, and expected it to be taken seriously.

“We have spent decades protecting Cape Peninsula baboons, investigating cruelty, rescuing injured animals and holding perpetrators accountable. That work continues. Our responsibility to protect these animals did not begin with this relocation and it certainly does not end with it.” DM