When theft is not the motive, what possible reason could there be to target critical electrical infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay?

That was the question facing the Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch (APNW) when they found wooden electricity poles barely standing after being expertly sawed almost all the way through.

Their leading theory is sabotage that would leave the area dark and exposed to criminals waiting for the opportune moment to target vulnerable homes and residents.

“We know cable theft. We’ve been dealing with that for years, and we know the locations where thieves target infrastructure. This is something else, and while there are many theories, we believe the damage to these poles is part of a bigger plan,” said APNW president Mario Zeelie.

Outgoing ward committee member Ayub Abrahams and Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch president Mario Zeelie inspect damaged electricity poles. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

The poles in question carry high-voltage power cables that run from the Ditchling Substation, one of Gqeberha’s key power supply facilities, directly into Algoa Park.

Besides the damage to the poles, the anchor cables that support them were severed.

Had these poles collapsed and the power cables snapped, large parts of the neighbourhood would have been left without power.

Fortunately, an immediate crisis was averted thanks to the swift response from municipal officials, who repaired and reinforced the poles.

The damage was first noticed at the weekend when residents of Whyteleaf Drive contacted outgoing ward committee member and former police detective Ayub Abrahams.

‘Bright flash’

Abrahams said he received calls about a “bright flash” in the open field next to Whyteleaf Drive where several key power lines feed electricity away from the Ditchling Substation.

“When I arrived there, I found a live wire had snapped and was lying on the ground. Everything that touched that line was scorched. Upon closer inspection, I noticed that the anchor cables holding up three crucial power lines had been cut. That was also when I noticed one of the wooden poles looked like it was cracking.”

About half a metre from the base of the poles, Abrahams saw clean cuts into the wood, almost all the way through. One of the poles had started to split and crack, causing it to lean over precariously, which probably caused one of the power lines to snap and fall to the ground.

Municipal contractors stepped in to repair and reinforce these wooden utility poles along Whyteleaf Drive, which carry overhead power lines into Algoa Park, after they were found nearly severed. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

“My portfolio on the ward committee was energy and electricity, and I know that cable theft is one of the biggest challenges in Algoa Park. But I agree with the APNW – this goes beyond simple cable thieves looking for a quick buck,” said Abrahams.

The anchor cables, made of cheaper steel and much less valuable than copper cables, were cut but not removed.

Both Abrahams and Zeelie noted that typical cable thieves rely on basic hand tools like hacksaws, picks, and axes. In contrast, the straight, clean cuts on these poles point to power tools.

Drawing on his background running a gardening and maintenance business, Zeelie said a petrol chainsaw would have been loud enough to alert residents living just 50m away. Instead, he suspects battery-powered saws were used to work undetected – a level of equipment that’s well beyond the reach of opportunistic thieves.

“I work closely with the Algoa Park police. They are under-resourced and face many challenges, which often leaves residents vulnerable,” said Zeelie. “Now imagine just how vulnerable homes and residents would be if half the neighbourhood was suddenly without power.”

Algoa Park Neighbourhood Watch president Mario Zeelie and outgoing ward committee member Ayub Abrahams inspect severed anchor cables meant to stabilise utility poles –one of several incidents they believe point to deliberate sabotage of Algoa Park’s electrical infrastructure. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Abrahams said other residents called into question the timing of the incident in light of the recent local government elections, questioning whether it could be politically motivated to put pressure on government and councillors.

Quick response

“While it is possible, it would be hard to prove. What I can say is that we are grateful to the municipality for the quick response of their officials who were able to repair the damaged poles before any further damage occurred,” said Abrahams.

Metal braces were attached on either side of the damaged wooden poles and their anchor cables were replaced.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said, “The municipality strongly condemns the deliberate destruction of public electricity infrastructure, which compromises the reliability of electricity supply, places communities at risk and creates additional financial pressure on resources that should be directed towards service delivery.

“Residents and neighbourhood watch structures are encouraged to report any suspicious activities, vandalism or damage to municipal infrastructure promptly so that appropriate intervention can be initiated. Where infrastructure appears structurally compromised, residents are urged to keep a safe distance and report the matter immediately.”

Infrastructure woes are nothing new in Algoa Park, where persistent cable theft remains a pressing issue that Zeelie and his team say deserves far greater attention.

For years, underground lines feeding the Ditchling Substation have been systematically targeted, with kilometres of copper dug up and sold – probably to illegal scrap dealers.

Along one stretch running through dense bush from the back of industrial properties on Uitenhage Road to the substation, thieves have carved out a trench nearly 2m deep and 1km long. For years, the APNW and the police have fought an uphill battle to stop thieves from digging up the cables with spades and hand tools.

Algoa Park’s electrical infrastructure has faced relentless threats for years. Stretching more than a kilometre directly towards the Ditchling Substation, this trench marks where copper thieves excavated old underground cables. (Photo: Mario Zeelie)

While those cables have been replaced by overhead power lines, Zeelie said parts of Algoa Park were often in the dark when cable thieves targeted other lines in the neighbourhood.

“This impacts smaller areas and happens so regularly that we’ve lost count. But this incident with the poles is the first of its kind, and it needs to be monitored and prevented before it causes damage on a much larger scale,” said Zeelie. DM