A few months ago, when immigration discourse heightened in South Africa, I began seeing stories about farms suffering labour shortages, and others even claimed farming communities would see produce rot.

While some farms were affected, we in the sector suspected those headlines exaggerated what was happening on the ground. Agricultural labour remained solid, and there was no widespread disruption to the agricultural harvest. Surveys conducted by the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) and AgriSA in August found that the challenge was isolated to a few provinces and industries, not widespread.

The concern among people who read such stories was understandable, as agriculture not only plays a crucial role in our economy and export earnings, but also generally creates employment for many people.

Nearly a million jobs are in primary agriculture, and more than 300,000 additional people work in the value chains. These figures include foreign workers who support the South African farming sector, especially in the provinces bordering our neighbouring countries and in certain value chains such as sugarcane and fruit.

However, data on their share of overall farming employment is always challenging to assess. Many of these workers typically engage in the sector during busy harvesting periods that require more labour.

Timelines are key

As I have argued elsewhere a few months ago, the South African farming sector deals with perishable products; timeliness at every stage of production are key. Therefore, harvesting must not be delayed, as delays would affect produce quality, the farming sector’s income and its long-term sustainability. Given this reality, news of disruptions in the agricultural labour force was concerning.

By saying this, I am not implying that the South African farming sector prioritises only foreign workers, but rather underscoring how sensitive labour issues are in the sector.

I was reminded of this issue this past week when Statistics South Africa released Quarterly Labour Force Survey data showing that agricultural employment in the third quarter of 2026 fell by 4% from the second quarter, and by 1% from the same period a year ago, to 911,000 jobs.

Some people quickly asked if the immigration discourse had anything to do with the decline in agricultural employment. I think not. Employment of about 911,000 is well above the long-term average of about 800,000 and generally aligned with historic levels in the third quarter.

It is also important to explain the drivers behind the sector’s softer employment this third quarter of 2026. The best starting point is the provincial perspective, where the data show annual job losses across most provinces, except the Western Cape and Limpopo. Job gains in these provinces can be attributed to the robust, labour-intensive fruit production industry.

It is also important to view employment conditions in agriculture this year in the context of the sector’s performance. We are in a challenging space, with the farming industry facing rising input costs from the Iran-US war and broader trade friction driven by rising geopolitical tensions.

Foot-and-mouth disease

Moreover, some sub-sectors, such as livestock, also continue to struggle with foot-and-mouth disease, although vaccination has gained momentum over time. Thus, it is unsurprising that the livestock industry is among those that showed a decline in employment compared to last year. Employment in some field crops also declined compared to last year, although this year has been a year of ample harvest.

Looking ahead, the 2026-27 agricultural season will be challenging as farmers face rising input costs due to the Iran-US war. An El Niño drought will also weigh on agricultural production. Thus, I remain concerned that employment in the sector will be under pressure over the coming year, and will probably recover as agricultural fortunes improve. The weather outlook improves in the coming seasons.

So, when the data show such a likely decline in employment, it would be useful for us first to face the fundamental conditions of agriculture before we add immigration to discussions about farm labour dynamics. DM

Wandile Sihlobo is South Africa’s Agriculture and Land Envoy, and the Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. His new book, Balance and Reason: A Growth Path for South Africa’s Agriculture, is in stores nationwide and on ebook platforms.