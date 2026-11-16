The figure of 16,621 has become a key part of the sugar industry’s campaign against South Africa’s sugar tax. It appears in an economic assessment Wesbound prepared for Nedlac, which estimated that employment across the economy was lower in 2019 than it would have been in a hypothetical scenario without the levy.

The National Treasury has since confirmed that the figure is a modelled estimate, meaning it was calculated using assumptions about how the levy would affect consumer behaviour, sugar demand, production, employment and the wider economy, not a count of people confirmed to have lost their jobs.

What the 16,621 figure measures

The Wesbound assessment used a computable general equilibrium model to estimate how the levy affected economic activity, production and employment. It compared the economy with the levy against a modelled scenario in which the levy had not been introduced.

The report’s estimate therefore depends on the assumptions and information used to construct those scenarios. It does not establish that 16,621 identifiable workers lost their jobs, or that the levy was the sole reason for employment changes in the industries concerned.

The National Treasury’s response to questions from Daily Maverick confirmed that the figure should not be understood as an audited count.

“The figure does not represent an audited count of actual jobs lost, but rather a modelled estimate based on a set of assumptions regarding behavioural responses, sugar demand, production patterns, employment relationships and broader economic linkages,” the Treasury said.

The department also said it was “not aware of independently verified employment data demonstrating that exactly 16,621 jobs were lost as a direct result of the HPL”.

The Treasury further explained that it had considered the Wesbound report during the Nedlac process and raised technical questions about its methodology, assumptions and supporting data. It has not commissioned a separate post-implementation study to establish the levy’s employment impact.

“Policy decisions regarding the HPL have not been based on any single study or estimate but rather on the totality of the available evidence,” Treasury said.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana at the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 21 October 2026. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / Parliament RSA)

Nedlac also confirmed that the figure came from an economic impact assessment and had not been independently verified against actual job losses. In its written response, Nedlac said the estimate was derived using the econometric model in the study, which was presented to and approved by the relevant Nedlac task team.

“Nedlac has not undertaken a separate review or assessment to verify actual job losses attributable to the HPL (Health Promotion Levy),” the organisation said. “The figure should therefore be understood as an estimate arising from the study and not a verified count of jobs lost.”

The Health Promotion Levy, introduced in April 2018, is charged on the sugar content of sugary drinks. It was intended to reduce consumption by encouraging manufacturers to reformulate their products and consumers to buy drinks with less sugar.

The sugar industry has argued that the levy has harmed growers, millers and workers. The 16,621 figure is frequently cited as evidence of the employment impact. However, the Wesbound assessment does not identify 16,621 individuals who were retrenched because of the tax. It estimates the difference between two economic scenarios: one in which the levy was introduced and another in which it was not.

The report, Economic Impact of the Health Promotion Levy on the Sugar Market Industry , was prepared for Nedlac and dated 27 November 2020. Its modelling estimated that, by 2019, employment across the economy was 16,621 jobs lower than in the hypothetical scenario without the levy. It also estimated a cumulative reduction of about R2.05-billion in gross domestic product.

In its sector breakdown, the Wesbound assessment estimated 9,711 fewer jobs in sugarcane farming and milling and 1,104 fewer jobs in the sugar-sweetened beverage industry. The overall figure of 16,621 included the wider economic effects modelled by the study, including the potential impact on jobs and other sectors linked to the sugar and beverage industries through their supply chains.

Researchers challenge employment claim

A separate study by researchers associated with Priceless (Priority Cost-Effective Lessons for System Strengthening in South Africa) at the University of the Witwatersrand examined employment data before and after the introduction of the levy.

The study, The association between the Health Promotion Levy and employment in South Africa: an interrupted time series analysis, was published in BMC Nutrition in 2025. It used Statistics South Africa’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey data, covering the period from the second quarter of 2009 to the second quarter of 2020.

The researchers found no statistically significant association between the introduction of the levy and changes in employment levels or trends in the sugar-related industry categories they examined.

Dr Chengetai Dare of Priceless said the Wesbound figure should not be presented as a confirmed count of people who lost their jobs.

Dare said economic modelling could help policymakers explore possible effects of a policy, but that its findings needed to be interpreted according to what the model actually measured and how reliably its results could be established.

“I am not arguing that economic modelling has no value. CGE models can help policymakers explore possible economic consequences. But their results must be interpreted according to what they actually measure and how reliably they have been established,” Dare said.

Dare also raised questions about the information available to reproduce the Wesbound model, including its detailed calibration, inputs, assumptions and executable code. Without those materials, Dare said, it was not possible to independently reproduce the model's results.

The Priceless study does not establish that no workers or businesses were affected by the levy. Its authors acknowledge limitations in the available employment data. The survey uses broad industry categories and was not designed to identify every worker or business in the sugar value chain.

Dare said the findings should therefore not be interpreted as proof that no individual company or worker experienced job losses. The study’s conclusion was narrower: it found no statistically significant association between the levy and employment in the categories examined.

The South African Sugar Association (Sasa) disputes the use of the Priceless findings to assess the impact on the sugar industry.

Sugar industry says levy added to existing pressures

In an email response to Daily Maverick, executive director of Sasa Sifiso Mhlaba said the Wesbound study was commissioned by Nedlac and that its 16,621 figure included the beverage sector.

“The study you [are] referencing was commissioned by Nedlac. Please note that the figure (16,621) you are citing includes the beverages sector as well,” Mhlaba said.

Mhlaba said the assessment showed that the levy had independently harmed the sugar sector, even when other factors were taken into account.

“The report demonstrates that even when controlling for outside factors, the deleterious sugar tax independently acted as a severe economic anchor, causing a R1.19-billion decline in the sugar sector’s contribution to GDP by 2019,” Mhlaba said.

A sugar milling factory on a South African farm, protected by an electrified fence. (Photo: Supplied)

Sasa said direct employment in the sugar industry had fallen from 85,000 to 65,000, while indirect employment had declined from 350,000 to 270,000. It also said the industry had lost at least R1-billion in revenue since the levy was introduced.

Mhlaba said the levy was one of several pressures on the industry, alongside insufficient tariff protection and sugar imports. Sasa also pointed to the closure of two KwaZulu-Natal sugar mills, which it attributed to the combined impact of the levy and other challenges.

The association argues that the Priceless study’s use of national employment data does not adequately capture conditions in rural areas where communities depend heavily on sugarcane farming and individual mills. It also says broad agricultural categories in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey make it difficult to isolate the effects on sugarcane growers and workers.

Sasa said beverage manufacturers had been able to reformulate products and reduce their use of sugar, while growers and millers experienced a decline in demand for locally produced sugar.

The association said it commissioned the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy in 2023 to model the effects of possible increases to the levy and changes to the threshold at which drinks are taxed. It said the modelling projected further reductions in demand, revenue, sugarcane production and livelihoods.

The industry has continued to call for the levy to be scrapped. In a media statement issued on 7 October 2026, SA Canegrowers urged Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to remove the tax, arguing that it was adding to pressure on growers and millers.

Higgins Mdluli, chairperson of SA Canegrowers, said growers were facing falling deliveries to mills and competition from imported sugar.

“Our small- and large-scale growers are being hit from every side. Less cane is reaching the mills, and local sugar processed at the mills [is] being displaced from retail shelves by foreign sugar. Growers and millers have committed through the Sugarcane Value Chain Master Plan to create a future for the industry, but we need the same commitment from government policies. The sugar tax is a burden on the sugar industry the government can lift immediately,” Mdluli said.

SA Canegrowers also cited a decline in cane delivered to mills during the current harvesting season and argued that the levy had contributed to job losses and the closure of two KwaZulu-Natal mills.

Labourers work at Tongaat Hulett production line. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Aaron Ufumeli)

The organisation’s statement referred to the Nedlac assessment as evidence of employment losses. However, the Wesbound report’s sector breakdown puts the estimated reduction in sugarcane farming and milling employment at 9,711, while its 16,621 figure refers to the modelled employment difference across the wider economy.

Mdluli said the levy was also affecting investment in the industry.

“As long as the levy remains on the books, growers, millers and investors cannot plan adequately for the future. Diversification needs long-term capital, and long-term capital needs policy certainty. The only way to provide that certainty is to scrap the sugar tax,” Mdluli said.

Health impact and the case for the levy

The levy was introduced as part of the government’s efforts to reduce excessive sugar consumption and the risk of diet-related diseases. The Department of Health argues that its effects should be assessed not only through employment figures, but also through changes in the sugar content of drinks and consumer purchasing patterns.

Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said the 16,621 figure was a modelled estimate rather than a verified count of workers who had lost their jobs because of the levy.

Foster Mohale, spokesperson for the Department of Health. (Photo: GCIS)

Mohale said changes in employment in the sugar and beverage industries could also be affected by drought, imports, production costs, technology, restructuring and wider economic conditions. A decline in employment after the levy was introduced did not, on its own, establish that the tax caused the decline.

The department pointed to research showing reductions in purchases of sugary drinks after the levy was introduced. A 2021 study published in The Lancet Planetary Health found that the volume of taxable beverages purchased fell by about 29%, while the amount of sugar purchased through those beverages fell by about 51%.

These findings relate to purchasing patterns and sugar bought through taxable drinks. They do not amount to a measurement of changes in people’s overall diets or health outcomes.

The department referred to research showing that manufacturers had reduced the sugar content of some beverages following the introduction of the levy.

Mohale said the public health objective should not be treated as separate from the country’s economic interests.

“South Africa should not have to choose between a healthy population and a productive economy,” Mohale said.

The department acknowledged that the government had not conducted a single evaluation bringing together the levy’s effects on health, employment, the wider economy and different groups of people, leaving an important gap in the assessment of the policy. DM