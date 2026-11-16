Driving into Sandton on Friday afternoon it seemed to me that the traffic I was going against, normally a flood at about 3.30pm heading into the weekend, was more of a trickle.

It says something about my current mindset that my first thought was that perhaps there was some shift in school schedules, that exams were changing parents’ Friday afternoons.

Or maybe people had big Bafana Bafana and Springbok plans?

By the time I got to the office I had worked it out.

If you were sitting in a hot office in Sandton, idly thinking that the city’s pools were about to close because of a chlorine shortage that only this Joburg administration could create, how would you respond to the Microsoft outage?

The only rational choice was to leave the building.

So many people I bumped into over the weekend seemed either so thrilled with the outage (“I couldn’t believe it, it was just bliss”) or so frustrated (“Do you know how many billable hours I lost?! And I’ll never get that time back, every document is on email!”) that it must tell us something about how we work nowadays.

One person who works in IT told me on Friday morning, while trying to find ways around the products for which his company pays a fortune, that he felt almost helpless, and hopeless, without Copilot.

As “journalist” is a central element of my identity, personal and professional, I have never wanted to rely on anything I don’t fully understand and control.

And while I’m sure some of my younger or simply more with-it colleagues do use all sorts of AI tools, I find the whole concept slightly scary.

In my game you are judged on what you get wrong. And I have no doubt that as a reader of After the Bell you would sense in a heartbeat if any of these phrases came from something other than a human being.

But for almost all of my friends in the professional space, something like Copilot is at the heart of what they do.

My IT person says he uses it to create PowerPoint slides which he sends to people. And why does he do that, you ask? Because no one reads email anymore. And they don’t read email because there’s too much of it. Why is there too much of it? Because people are using Copilot to draft and send emails.

You have to admire Microsoft’s business model here. Somehow they’ve got people using Copilot to write emails that people need Copilot to manage and read for them.

There seems almost no point to any of this communication. It doesn’t seem to make any human being happier in any way.

And speaking as an outsider to all of these organisations, I’m not the person to judge whether it’s really making people productive.

It obviously does in terms of the absolute quantum of work and information they are producing. But in terms of actually making a difference or providing greater insight, I’m not so sure.

Obviously, this is all going to continue in just one direction. No one knows how to stop it and if I were working in that kind of environment I’d be way too scared to be the first to rock the boat and try to pull back from it all.

This is, frankly, how many of us work now: inboxes that are constantly overflowing, corporate mails that demand attention, a Copilot you have come to rely on.

I do think that while you might be incredibly productive, it must lead to a feeling that perhaps you have a little less control of your work than you had before. If you are using Copilot or something else to do a whole lot of tasks for you, did you do them? Or did you just administer them?

If the move from working next to a colleague to communicating with them through email has led to millions of people having a slight sense of alienation, then communicating with your colleague Copilot-to-Copilot (or whichever AI agent you use) must make it even worse.

Next year’s worst romcom movie might well move on from two personal assistants setting up their bosses to something a little more algorithmic.

There is a much bigger problem with this.

If you feel less tied to your work and your colleagues, you feel less tied to the people you work for. And this sets up a vicious cycle, where we find that we are less loyal to corporates who are less loyal to us.

In some way it might speed up one of the nastier end results of capitalism – that we all become drones moving from company to company, almost interchangeably, where the most difficult part of the process is making sure you log into the right Copilot account.

There are all sorts of other lessons from the Microsoft outage – about how so many people are dependent on one service, how we don’t rely enough on ourselves, and all of it.

I suspect by this stage in the day, a whole working day later, you’ve probably ignored all of that. And logged in as you normally do, just to get back on the road by afternoon rush hour. DM