The illustrious BBC, Channel 4, MTV, popular newspapers and magazines in the UK, in Hollywood – where Russell Brand’s star shone alongside the mega-famous and rich – and then many fame-enabling platforms, helped to super-spread the self-styled sock puppet of conspiracy theories, revolution and salvation to an estimated 24 million virtual acolytes.

That is how it came to be that here, on the southern tip of the African continent, we recognise Brand’s face instantly – like a close-up of the coronavirus, named after its distinctive crown.

Look. There is Brand with “world icons” Princess Diana, the Queen and Sean “Diddy” Combs. Look at him playing for the extreme edge while hosting the MTV and Brit awards, and there on stage alongside the comedian and straight from Oprah Winfrey’s laboratory, Dr Mehmet Oz, now serving as the Trump administration’s chief of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

US President Donald Trump at a midterm election campaign rally held at Ohio University’s Shoemaker Center on 28 October 2026. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Prototype relic

Donald Trump is the prototype creature born of a sociopathic, cruel father, an enabling culture, vulgar wealth, instant fame and recognition thanks to reality television and celebrity gossip magazines.

Mega-hit The Apprentice launched the lecherous legend and lately, of course, Trump’s biggest starring role yet: in the Epstein Files and as Potus 47. Never before has a world leader carried personal baggage so vile and vulgar that the Roman emperor Caligula would have blushed.

The hate-mongering Tate brothers, Andrew and Tristan, kings of the extreme manosphere, are also currently behind bars awaiting extradition to the UK. Brand’s long sentence for past crimes must have sent shivers down their capri pants, purple loafer-wearing, spineless selves.

Elon Musk, test tube daddy and Trump super-enabler, has turned his platform X into a sewage pipe of brain rot. In this liminal universe, anyone is welcome to post AI slop, pixellated pornography, violent crime scenes, nude memes, imbecilic commentary and right-wing missionaries of hate united in their nihilism.

The dog days are over

But, the dog days are over and the four horses of the judicial apocalypse are coming.

An era of sanctioned and casual entitlement, groping, rudeness and cruelty is going out not with a bang, but with the rhythmic slam of prison gates across the world.

There were many who spoke out about Brand at the time, including Sir Bob Geldof, Brand’s former wife Katy Perry, and more, but they were drowned out by the laughter, the lights, the antics, the theatrics and the sound of clickbait.

Brand and his millions of drooling acolytes who collected like turds on a donkey blanket over on the internet (so much so that YouTube blocked the monetisation of the grifter’s channel during and after the Covid lockdown in 2020 due to his spreading of misinformation about the epidemic) no longer stride like kings across the multiverse in their minds.

When YouTube cock-blocked the wandering charmer, he migrated to Rumble, a video-sharing platform that marketed itself as immune to cancel culture and a home for amplifying the alt-right.

This became Brand’s (and others’) trusted space for his gradual transition from wellness and health coach to a seven-day conversion to rabid Christianity.

Brand, passing for an ersatz Jesus/Che Guevara with his tumbling curls and full beard and dangling crucifix, usually seated next to his young, devoted wife, Laura, held virtual church for their followers while channelling their higher power.

In the end, the only just higher power, the courts, found Brand to be an aberration, a menace to society, a sexual predator, a liar, a victim blamer who, in full plumage, like the vile late paedophile child abuser, Jimmy Savile, hid in plain sight.

Disgraced British entertainer Jimmy Savile arrives for the unveiling of a new monument in London, commemorating the fighter pilots who fought in the Battle of Britain. (Photo: Reuters / Paul Hackett)

Those who did call out Brand and his enablers were demeaned and diminished, called “feminist killjoys”, “woke morons” and “liberal left zombies”. But evidence of their criticism and warnings about Brand is out there as proof, somewhere on the internet.

The corner has been turned. How authorities across the world respond now to the growing demand for swifter justice for victims of sexual predators will be telling. It can no longer be ignored, swept under the carpet or legal-actioned away.

The media in the UK investigated Brand’s past crimes, and it was the collaborative documentary by the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 that tipped the point. DM