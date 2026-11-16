As usual, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named his team on Monday, a full five days before kickoff against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

And as usual, it might not actually be the team that eventually takes the field on Saturday, 21 November. Erasmus knows what the law allows and will use it if needed.

For the record, lock Eben Etzebeth, who wasn’t originally named to tour but joined the party in Paris last week as a late call-up, will start in the second row alongside Ruan Nortjé. He takes over from Lood de Jager, who is on the bench.

Etzebeth will earn a record-extending 149th Test cap.

That is just one of the raft of personnel and positional changes Erasmus has made for a game that could have a place in the inaugural Nations Championship riding on it.

Cameron Hanekom will start at No 8 with Jasper Wiese expected to be suspended after a red card for a dangerous tackle during last week’s 21-19 loss to France.

Of course, Wiese might be cleared at his hearing within the next 48 hours. If that is the case, it would be extremely tempting to make a late change.

The front row of Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw are named to start again, as they were for the France clash.

But 75 minutes before kick-off at the Stade de France last Friday, Erasmus rotated his two front rows, and Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit played the first 35 minutes against Les Bleus.

Maybe the same will happen again this week. Erasmus, who has combed the regulations carefully, saw in the Nations Championship competition agreement that teams can be altered up to an hour before kick-off.

That policy differs from the World Cup, where the 48-hour rule is imposed.

“We name our team on a Monday to remove the noise around it,” Erasmus said.

“We name it internally on a Sunday, but players read social media and if we don’t officially name the team early, it can get into their heads, and they might think they should be playing.”

No 8 Cameron Hanekom has been pencilled in to start against Ireland, with Jasper Wiese expected to be suspended after a red card against France. (Photo: Caean Couto / Getty Images)

Late changes?

Erasmus was at pains to explain his decision-making around late changes. The Boks release their team selection early to ease the pressure of social media on the players, but they still plan for late changes based on the opposition’s selection.

Last week, when Erasmus saw that powerful scrumming hooker Julien Marchand had been chosen to start when France named their team on Thursday, he decided to rotate his bench and starting front rows.

Of course, that decision was communicated internally, but he waited until a few minutes before the deadline to make the call official.

As it turned out, France played the same game, pulling Marchand from the squad due to an “injury” and starting with Peato Mauvaka. The mind games were in full swing.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus. (Photo: David Winter / Gallo Images)

Erasmus knows his tactic irks some sectors of the rugby media and public, and quite frankly he doesn’t care, as it’s within the rules.

“I’m not going to apologise that I’m doing it, but I’m apologising that you’re going to get upset,” said Erasmus.

“This is the team that we announced, and if Ireland name a team on Thursday that differs from the way we thought they were going to play, we might make some late changes again.”

Utility forward Marco van Staden is back on the bench for the Boks. (Photo: Will Russell / Getty Images)

Path to the final

While the starting backline is the same as that which ran on against France, scrumhalf Grant Williams and utility back Canan Moodie have been named on the bench.

Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok have made way. Given Williams and Moodie’s attacking instincts, it could be a strong indication that a four-try bonus point is part of the thinking.

After Wales’ shock 35-28 victory over the All Blacks last weekend, the path to the final for the Boks is still open.

Utility back Canan Moodie should feature against Ireland. (Photo: Juan Jose Gasparini / Gallo Images)

By kick-off, the Boks will know where they stand because England and the All Blacks play earlier in the day.

If the All Blacks bag a full five log points against England, there is no way the Boks can make the Nations Championship final as Southern Hemisphere winners.

But if the All Blacks earn four log points or fewer, then the Boks have a chance. It would require victory over Ireland, and it might also require at least four tries.

There are two scenarios where the Boks could lose and still advance to the final, namely if the All Blacks lose by more than seven points against England and fail to score four tries (see graphic).

The various permutations that will decide the two finalists of the 2026 Nations Championship. (Graphic: DM using Claude AI)

In that case, the Boks would need just one log point from the Ireland fixture as the world champions have a far superior points difference.

Conversely, Ireland and England are both playing for a chance to top the Northern Hemisphere standings and make the final. They each have 20 log points going into the final round.

But France have 21 points and play Argentina last, so neither Ireland nor England can be sure of a place in the final with victories over South Africa and New Zealand, respectively.

“This is a massive match for us, and we know the magnitude of facing Ireland in Dublin,” said Erasmus.

“We felt it was important to strike a balance between consistency in selection, while managing some players and giving others who have been training hard and putting up their hands a chance in what will be a challenging encounter.

“Eben has been training well since joining us last week, and his leadership, experience and knowledge of playing in vital games will be good for us this week.

“We know what physicality and skill Cameron brings, and the same applies to Ox, Malcolm, and Wilco.

“We also think what Grant and Canan offer will suit us in terms of what we want to achieve against Ireland, so while we made a few changes, we were still able to achieve the balance we believe will be important in the matchday squad.” DM

Springbok team 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morné van den Berg, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Ruan Nortjé, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nche.

Reserves: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Canan Moodie.



