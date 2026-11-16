“No athlete who has earned the right to wear the green and gold should be held back by cost,” said Cobus Loubser, chief executive officer of the private schooling group Curro.

This sentiment is often also echoed by government and sporting federations when discourse around athlete funding arises. Except this time, Curro is putting its money where its mouth is.

The independent schooling network has committed R525,000 in a sponsorship arrangement with Swimming South Africa (SSA) to help national swimmers competing at the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (short-course, 25m), which take place in Beijing, China, from 1 to 6 December.

This is according to a Curro statement released on 13 November.

Among those selected are some of South Africa’s leading swimmers, including Chad le Clos, Erin Gallagher, Pieter Coetzé and Michael Houlie, to name a few.

Erin Gallagher of South Africa celebrates her bronze medal for the women’s 100m butterfly at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on 27 July. (Photo: Adam Pretty / Getty Images)

The contribution comes as athletes face significant costs to represent their country. Swimmers selected for Beijing were told by SSA to fork out up to R55,000 each from their own pockets to compete.

The total contribution comes to R525,000, with each swimmer who takes up the offer to receive R15,000, paid directly to them, which will go towards travel and accommodation, said Loubser. The balance will then fund a national training camp at a Curro school in 2027, where the swimmers will run clinics for coaches and learners, said the statement.

“Our contribution does not cover the R55 000 per swimmer that has been reported, and we have not said it would,” said Loubser.

The initiative was entirely Curro’s. SSA did not approach the group for assistance, Loubser told Daily Maverick.

“On Sunday afternoon, we heard that South Africa’s selected swimmers might have to pay their own way to represent the country or lose their places. We were shocked and concerned and decided to act,” he said.

In the statement, acting SSA president Zikie Molusi expressed his gratitude on behalf of the aquatics community for Curro’s support.

“We hope that this heralds a relationship which facilitates a unique and powerful public-private-community-partnership model,” Molusi said.

A branding exercise?

Asked whether the arrangement could be viewed as a branding exercise, Loubser rejected the suggestion.

“This is not a branding exercise – we are serious about, and proud of, our extensive swimming programmes, and we hope to inspire our learners to work hard and dream big,” he said.

Loubser cited Curro’s 43 pools, more than 1,000 members in the competitive Curro Aquatics programme and 27 full-time coaches across seven campuses as evidence of their ongoing commitment to the sport. Additionally, another 8,000 learners participate in learn-to-swim and other swimming programmes at Curro schools, he said.

“Our swimming vision is simple: more children learn to swim, because swimming is an essential life skill in South Africa; more children stay in the sport; and those with the talent and determination to reach the highest level can do so without their families carrying the entire financial burden,” said Loubser.

Bronze medalists Pieter Coetzé (right), Michael Houlie (centre right), Chad le Clos (centre left) and Ruard van Renen (left) of South Africa celebrate their medal for the men’s 4 x 100m medley relay at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Barring Van Renen, all three are set to compete at the short-course championships in China in December, according to a team list sent out on 28 October. (Photo: Quinn Rooney / Getty Images)

Asked whether the sponsorship agreement represented the beginning of a longer-term relationship with SSA, Loubser said the immediate focus was getting the team to the Chinese capital.

“We will keep supporting South African swimming and sport, and we welcome partners who share that commitment,” he said.

On that, Curro is also calling on other South African corporates and foundations to contribute towards the team before SSA’s final payment deadline of 25 November 2026.

A wider funding crisis

The contribution by Curro comes against the backdrop of ongoing conversations around the financial burdens placed on athletes in South Africa, particularly as national sporting federations grapple with governance and administrative challenges.

Just days before the announcement, the country was rocked by the news that four-time Olympic champion Tatjana Smith would no longer represent South Africa, having opted to switch her sporting allegiance to the Netherlands, which she aims to represent at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

This decision did not come out of nowhere. In fact, it followed a lengthy and increasingly public breakdown in her relationship with SSA, amid concerns about athlete welfare and the alleged stymying of commercial opportunities for swimmers.

Daily Maverick first reported in August that Smith had issued SSA a letter of demand, seeking payment of interest allegedly retained after competition prize money was held for more than a year.

Four-time Olympic champion Tatjana Smith announced on 10 November 2026 that she will be switching allegiance to the Netherlands. (Photo: Clive Rose / Getty Images)

Other swimmers have since followed suit, including Matthew Sates, who aims to swim for Australia and Rebecca Meder, who has decided to switch allegiance to New Zealand, raising broader questions about South Africa’s ability to retain talent and provide athletes with the support they need to compete.

Smith will represent the Netherlands for the first time at the championships in Beijing, fully supported. Meanwhile, before Curro’s contribution, the 21 selected swimmers set to represent South Africa were expected to fork out R55,000 to compete.

Guy Brooks, who won two bronze medals at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, had resorted to a crowdfunding campaign to help fund his participation in December, reported the Good Things Guy .

Asked if Curro believed that private companies stepping in to fund national teams was a sustainable solution, or whether it exposed a broader problem with SSA’s ability to fulfil its responsibilities to athletes, Loubser said one company could not solve the challenges surrounding national team funding, and that Curro was not presenting its contribution as a solution.

“This is a partnership with SSA to help this team get to Beijing, not a rescue. Ideally, no athlete should have to pay to represent South Africa,” he said.

“However, the costs of top-level competition add up fast: daily pool time and coaching, gym and physio, nutrition, galas around the country, and then international travel. We can’t close that gap alone.”

Tatjana Smith in action during the women’s 200m breaststroke final at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in Nanterre, France. (Photo: Xavier Laine / Getty Images)

Calling on the private sector

That is why Curro is calling on other South African corporates and foundations to join Curro in supporting the country’s swimmers and help create a more sustainable environment, said Loubser.

Organisations can contribute any amount, paid to SSA, using an individual swimmer’s name as the reference, said the statement. SSA’s final payment date for the team is 25 November 2026.

At the time of publication, Curro was not aware of any organisations that had responded to its call or made additional contributions.

“The right partnerships between schools, sports associations, government and business can be the long-term answer, but each sport has to decide on this for itself,” said Loubser.

“Our conversations with SSA have focused on this team and the 2027 camp. We are willing to keep talking to SSA, but we are not making further commitments at this point.” DM