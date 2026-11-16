Nightmares explained, and why we have them at all

Have you ever had a bad dream? One that is awful in some way, from which you wake with a residue of unpleasantness lingering almost like a hangover?



Nightmares are incredibly common, with at least 70% of adults having one, yet I suspect this number might be a low estimate. Of remembered dream emotional tones, 80% of dreams contain negative emotions, ranging from apprehension to anger, confusion and sadness. And of those who have nightmares, 2% to 5% of people will have them frequently (more than one a week).



Since it is such a common phenomenon, it is probably worth understanding a bit more what bad dreams are and what they mean.

The kinds of bad dreams

There are three kinds of bad dreams, and this seems a good place to start.

A bad dream, also sometimes known as an anxiety dream, is one that has negative emotional content that we remember on waking, but the dream itself does not cause us to wake up; A nightmare, by contrast, is a bad dream that causes us to wake up because of how distressing its content is. They typically occur in the second half of the night during REM sleep. Frequent and persistent nightmares even have their own diagnostic category, called nightmare disorder; A sleep terror, which is a rather different kind of bad dream. They tend to occur in the first half of the night, and involve intense fear, often with vocalising (e.g. screaming) and movement. The individual usually doesn’t remember the dream and is often only partially awake when they are roused by the bad dream, frequently leading to disorganised behaviour and the person being inconsolable. They are much more common in children.

Why do we have bad dreams?

To answer this we need to answer a much more challenging question: why do we have dreams at all?

It might surprise you that this is still very much a developing area of research, with no clear consensus. They seem to be involved in the process of learning, and unlearning, and part of the cognitive maintenance of sleep. There is often continuity of either content of mind (such as events) or emotional tones from waking. There might then be a general “spillover” effect from the content of day-to-day experience, with a negative bias for unpleasant contents.



One explanation that points to why we might have nightmares is the threat simulation theory, which states that bad dreams might be ways of understanding and rehearsing for negative experiences we might have. Almost like imagining scenarios to see what might happen, or understand what has happened, they may help us prepare for threats (at least in theory).

What makes them worse?

Some people are more predisposed to nightmares, especially if they have more anxious or neurotic personalities. They can be triggered by traumatic experiences, and made worse under periods of acute stress (more of the “spillover”). Individuals with other psychiatric disorders, such as depression or anxiety, are more likely to have nightmares. Some drugs also make nightmares more common.

What can be done about them?

The leading treatment for nightmares is image rehearsal therapy (IRT). It is based on the idea that frequent nightmares have been rehearsed, and are in some ways learnt.

An analogy of a record getting stuck is often used, with the brain stuck in the same loop. IRT uses rehearsal of a changed version of the dream, and this is consistently practised to give the brain a new groove that it can move into, rather than being stuck in its old, familiar and unpleasant pattern.



Many people have frequent nightmares, and often do not seek help because they think nothing can be done. This is made worse by the fact that medical providers rarely ask about nightmares, so patients might not feel like they can ask for help.



So, if you’ve been carrying the same nightmare for months or years, it isn’t something you’re stuck with by default. It’s a pattern and, unlike most things about sleep, this is one of the rare cases where doing something about it, deliberately and with effort, actually works.

The record doesn’t have to stay stuck in the same groove forever. It just needs someone to reach over and move the needle. DM



Dr David Backwell is a medical doctor working in sleep medicine, based in Cape Town.