Nabeelah Shaikh — the young journalist who brought others along with her

Born 21 October 1992, died 14 November 2026, age 34

Earlier this year, Nabeelah Shaikh posted a video on social media. It shows her presenting the television news and reporting from the scene of a story, while her young daughter runs up to the screen and kisses it.

Her husband, Waseem Ally, filmed the child. It is an image of two sides of Shaikh’s life: a job that took her wherever the news was, and a family who watched her do it from home.

An investigative reporter for the television channel eNCA, Shaikh died 24 days after her 34th birthday. She was seven months pregnant. The cause of death has not been disclosed to the public. She was buried in Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg, with her unborn child.

Shaikh had been part of eNCA’s new investigations unit for only a matter of weeks. In that time she produced two stories and began planning more.

In the field broadcasting beside a burning tyre. (Photo: Karinda Jagmohan / Facebook)

First job and investigations

Shaikh was born in Tongaat, a sugar-milling town on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, and grew up there. She studied journalism at the Durban University of Technology (DUT). On orientation day in 2011, she met Taliesha Naidoo, another first-year student, who remained her friend until the end.

“We were inseparable throughout our years of studying,” Naidoo wrote in a tribute after her death. She watched Shaikh graduate, marry, break her first major story, win awards and become a mother. “There was never competition, only genuine happiness for one another.”

“While so many will remember the respectable journalist and the seriously composed woman they saw on screen, I will always remember the girl behind the camera,” she wrote. “The fun-loving Nabs, full of character, personality and life. The girl who loved fashion, make-up, keeping up with the latest trends, cats and travelling.”

Naidoo was also there when Shaikh met the man she would marry. She recalled that Shaikh knew almost immediately that he was the one.

In protective media gear and helmet during a protest with police nearby. (Photo: Nabeelah Shaikh / Facebook)

On camera with the eNCA microphone in her striking red blazer. (Photo: Nabeelah Shaikh / Facebook)

Her first job, in 2013, was at the Sunday Tribune, a Durban newspaper. Here she worked as a multimedia journalist, reporting, managing social media accounts and conducting research.

Two years later, at 23, she wrote “Isis wants you: how we cracked the secret route”, an investigation into the networks recruiting South Africans for Islamic State, which had proclaimed a caliphate across parts of Syria the previous year.

The investigation brought threats against her. It also won her the Editor’s Choice award in the regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards, an annual national competition for South African reporters.

She told DUT Connect, the university’s alumni magazine, that the prize was welcome. “It was quite an achievement for me,” she said, “even though I do this for passion and not for recognition.”

In 2017, she won a second regional award, this time for an investigation into alleged corruption and admissions irregularities at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine.

Reportage from a street amid smoke and burning debris. (Photo: Nabeelah Shaikh / Facebook)

Joining television

In 2018, she moved into television and joined the free-to-air channel e.tv as a video journalist, covering every beat. That same year, she met Lukhanyo Calata, now eNCA’s head of news, who was setting up Open News on Openview, the free-to-view satellite platform of e.tv’s parent company, eMedia Holdings.

Shaikh was the operation’s only journalist in Durban. Calata remembers a reporter who checked everything. She was meticulous, he said, in making sure she “dotted the Is and crossed the T’s with every story”.

The equipment was modest. She scripted and edited her television stories single-handedly on an iPhone. Her advice to students reflected that resourcefulness. “Go out and make things happen for you instead of waiting for opportunities to come your way,” she said. She also urged young journalists to be tech-savvy and maintain active social media profiles.

IOL, the news website of Independent Media, reported that before joining eNCA she had also worked at Seen.tv and Hashtag Our Stories, a mobile journalism network, where she was a senior producer.

In 2019, in the lead-up to the general election, she went to Durban City Hall to collect quotes from homeless people. Three thieves stole her phone. Two car guards who worked outside the building, Sandile Ntshangase and Mndeni Mbili, both homeless, came to her rescue, and she recovered it.

She wrote about the two men on Facebook, and the post spread. Strangers got in touch wanting to help. Within a day, she posted again: both men had been offered work by Raz Ali, founder of an upliftment programme in eThekwini. She took them to meet him.

Reporting outdoors at an airfield. (Photo: Nabeelah Shaikh / Facebook)

People brought money and food, and one man made each of them a cap bearing their names. “The smiles on their faces are priceless,” she wrote. “This is the power of social media and good-hearted people! Thank you, Durban. I love the people in my city!”

‘She pulled everyone up the ladder with her’

Karinda Jagmohan, a journalist at Eyewitness News and a friend, described how Shaikh worked alongside colleagues in the field: “She would always get to the scene first, while looking amazing, and then also be gracious enough to call us all and introduce us to contacts. She pulled everyone up the ladder with her.”

Lebogang Maile, the Gauteng education MEC (member of the executive council), praised her integrity and objectivity in covering his department’s search-and-seizure operations.

Pregnant and on the job. (Photo: Irene Dasari / Facebook)

A warm personal portrait in traditional embroidered attire and jewellery. (Photo: Nabeelah Shaikh / Facebook)

She leaves her husband, Waseem Ally, their three-year-old daughter, Maahira, her parents, Zafarullah and Rashida Bibi Shaikh, and her siblings.

On 1 November, she told her Facebook followers about her pregnancy. “I’ve been running these streets with a baby on board,” she wrote. “It’s becoming too obvious on air, and everyone’s been asking me. Please keep me in your duas (prayers of supplication).”

Her words remain as a final glimpse of a feisty woman still making plans for the future. That’s how she was, and that’s how she will be remembered. DM

