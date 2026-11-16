Unfortunately, the Competition Commission can’t unscramble the telecoms monopoly omelette it made with the R13-billion Vodacom and Maziv merger, but the government ownership stake in Telkom may complicate the terms and conditions of MTN’s audacious bid for the parastatal.

Wait, let’s provide some context. At 7.20am on 16 November, both MTN and Telkom released formal cautionary announcements on the JSE news service, Sens.

What? MTN has approached Telkom and entered into early-stage discussions to make an offer to acquire 100% of Telkom’s issued share capital.

How? The transaction is contemplated to be settled in cash, with an alternative for Telkom shareholders to receive MTN shares.

When? Discussions are at an early stage and subject to negotiation, with no certainty yet that a binding transaction will be concluded.

The big question is whether MTN can afford the deal. A look at its Q3 2026 interim results shows that the company has built up significant balance-sheet headroom.

The big yellow network generated R22.4-billion in free cash flow in the first nine months of 2026 alone, upstreaming R21.4-billion to its group holding company.

It all comes together

The real magic of the MTN balance sheet is in its leverage, or maybe its lack of leverage at a mere 0.2 times Ebidta – which means there is plenty of debt headroom to raise cash to afford the deal.

But because the offer contemplates an alternative for Telkom shareholders to receive MTN shares, MTN does not need to fund the acquisition entirely with cash.

Telkom has also been no slouch in balance-sheet engineering – it deleveraged in FY2026 following the R6.6-billion sale of its Swiftnet mast business, leaving it with R7.72-billion in cash, with interest-bearing debt down to R6.59-billion, and net debt-to-Ebitda at a conservative 0.5 times.

A back-of-the-envelope calculation puts Telkom’s baseline equity value at roughly R20-billion to R25-billion (excluding any takeover premium), based on its 511 million shares in issue trading in the R35 to R50 range across recent reporting periods.

So the play for Openserve’s 180,000km of national fibre, which passes more than 1.5 million homes and businesses and would instantly give MTN market leadership in South African fixed-line broadband and enterprise infrastructure, is well within the group’s means.

A complex web

The only hurdle is the small matter of the government owning 40.51% of Telkom directly. In addition, the Public Investment Corporation (and Government Employees Pension Fund) owns 11.08%.

Together, the taxpayer controls 51.59%, meaning the transaction cannot proceed without political support and Cabinet – or, at least, Treasury – alignment.

Fun fact: on Tuesday, 17 November, the Competition Tribunal hears MTN’s bid to buy back the tower business it sold off not too long ago. For now, however, Ralph Mupita’s pan-African empire shells out significant operating expenses to lease transmission and fibre lines connecting its 5G and LTE towers.

Absorbing Openserve would allow MTN to vertically integrate its backhaul network, eliminating third-party leasing costs and reducing network delivery expenses.

MTN CEO Ralph Mupita. (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

On the Telkom consumer side, consolidating Telkom Mobile into MTN SA would unlock substantial cost savings by removing duplicate base stations, pooling spectrum assets and merging administrative overhead and retail store footprints.

But that consumer business is where the broadcasting regulator, Icasa, and the Competition Commission will probably do the most regulating, because it creates an anti-consumer monopoly that has no true precedent in the market – Vodacom/Maziv is a fibre deal.

When you look at it like that, it would be a small price to pay if MTN were forced to spin out Telkom Mobile as its own entity for the privilege of becoming the dominant fibre player in the land.

Cyril’s side quest



While all that drama is happening on home soil, President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading a week-long working trip to California. He is accompanied by a massive Cabinet team, including the ministers of communications and digital technologies, finance, international relations, trade and industry, science and innovation, electricity and energy, small business development, and the Presidency. President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a massive Cabinet team with him to the US. (Photo: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS) The official schedule centres on three main events:



The Semafor global forum: A high-profile meeting with global tech leaders and experts to discuss the worldwide AI landscape.



Stanford University engagements: Academic discussions on robotics, tech security, the economy and how AI affects the labour market.



The South Africa AI Opportunity Gathering: A dedicated session themed Building the African AI Economy: Infrastructure, Investment and Innovation.



But it seems that the trip is fundamentally an investment drive. South Africa wants US tech giants to treat it as the regional gateway for data centres, cloud infrastructure and tech investment across the African continent.



Ramaphosa is also using Operation Vulindlela to prove to Silicon Valley that South Africa is fixing its structural bottlenecks, cutting red tape, and creating a stable environment for foreign capital.



While official statements highlight job creation and productivity, the discussions at Stanford specifically touch on the future of work and threats to the labour market. So Ramaphosa is trying to tackle US funding freezes by appealing to the pockets of the actual wealth holders. DM



