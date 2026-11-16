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France temporarily bans firework mortars amid school protests

France has temporarily banned the sale and use of firework mortars that some protesters have used against police forces and near schools during nationwide street protests and school blockades, the Interior Ministry said on X.

Reuters
By Reuters
16 Nov
0
Protesters take part in a demonstration against rising living costs and cuts to public services in Paris, France, 14 November 2026. The weekend's protests are expected to bring together Yellow Vest (Gilets Jaunes) activists, high school and university students, trade unions and other groups protesting over fuel prices and deteriorating public services. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA Protesters take part in a demonstration against rising living costs and cuts to public services in Paris, France, 14 November 2026. The weekend's protests are expected to bring together Yellow Vest (Gilets Jaunes) activists, high school and university students, trade unions and other groups protesting over fuel prices and deteriorating public services. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

The ban, which will be in effect until November 27, is aimed at "preventing the risk of serious disturbances to public order during blockades outside secondary schools and universities, as well as during demonstrations, resulting from the use of pyrotechnic devices and fireworks," it said.

France has been swept by protests that began in September, when students demanded the renovation of school buildings, more teachers and university reforms. These demonstrations grew into broader cost-of-living protests, drawing in trade unions and political activists, which sometimes turned violent.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)

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