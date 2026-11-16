France temporarily bans firework mortars amid school protests

The ban, which will be in effect until November 27, is aimed at "preventing the risk of serious disturbances to public order during blockades outside secondary schools and universities, as well as during demonstrations, resulting from the use of pyrotechnic devices and fireworks," it said.

France has been swept by protests that began in September, when students demanded the renovation of school buildings, more teachers and university reforms. These demonstrations grew into broader cost-of-living protests, drawing in trade unions and political activists, which sometimes turned violent.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)