World
China says Xi-Putin-Trump meeting has ‘groundbreaking significance’
Russian artist Alexey Sergienko presents his new painting ‘Shenzhen, 26’ at an art gallery in St. Petersburg, Russia, 12 November 2026. The work, which incorporates images of US President Donald J. Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, is dedicated to the concept of international dialogue, responsibility for the future, and the pursuit of peace EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV
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