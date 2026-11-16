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China says Xi-Putin-Trump meeting has ‘groundbreaking significance’

Reuters
By Reuters
16 Nov
0
Russian artist Alexey Sergienko presents his new painting ‘Shenzhen, 26’ at an art gallery in St. Petersburg, Russia, 12 November 2026. The work, which incorporates images of US President Donald J. Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, is dedicated to the concept of international dialogue, responsibility for the future, and the pursuit of peace EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV Russian artist Alexey Sergienko presents his new painting ‘Shenzhen, 26’ at an art gallery in St. Petersburg, Russia, 12 November 2026. The work, which incorporates images of US President Donald J. Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, is dedicated to the concept of international dialogue, responsibility for the future, and the pursuit of peace EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV


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