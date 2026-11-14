The ANC’s liberation history cannot substitute for effective governance

The ANC’s role in the struggle against apartheid and the establishment of democracy gave it considerable moral authority and public legitimacy. It thus occupies a unique place in South Africa’s political history. Over the past three decades its moral authority and public relevance, to varying degrees, translated into sustained electoral support.

However, its dwindling electoral performance, culminating in the loss of an outright parliamentary majority in the 2024 national election and its worst electoral performance since 1994 in the local government elections of 4 November 2026, signals a significant shift in its relationship with South African society. Final results placed the party at just 31% of the national vote, down from nearly 46% in the 2021 local government elections. The party failed to win an outright majority in any metropolitan municipality where most South Africans live and work. Although the leadership has acknowledged the loss of support, calling it catastrophic, the decline is not a simple electoral setback; it reflects a broader, deeper crisis of leadership that has lost the capacity to inspire society.

In this article, we raise a few issues to contribute to the discourse on introspection. We argue that both the 2024 and 2026 declines in electoral fortunes remain a wake-up call: liberation history can no longer guarantee political support. The current generation of voters, which is increasingly young, assesses political parties according to their overall performance, their contribution to society and their ability to offer practical solutions to the country’s challenges. For instance, unemployment, poverty and inequality, alongside weaknesses in public services and limited economic opportunities, have fuelled growing public dissatisfaction and eroded the public legitimacy that the erstwhile liberation movement used to enjoy. Thirty-two years into democracy, freedom is seen, especially by young people, not to have translated into meaningful improvements in their daily lives.

Leadership crisis

The major factor behind the decline is a crisis of political leadership. Beyond occupying positions of responsibility, leaders must also inspire society and articulate a compelling vision and profound ideas that respond to the changing social and economic realities of the 21st century. However, there appears to be a growing inability among sections of the ANC leadership to provide the intellectual direction, ethical example and practical leadership that inspire the country. South Africans need leaders with intellectual depth, ethical conviction, practical leadership abilities, who are relatable and able to inspire confidence, mobilise society around common objectives, and who understand that public office is a responsibility rather than a privilege.

We argue that this raises an important question about the relationship between branch-level political processes and the competencies required for national leadership. We acknowledge the branch as an essential foundation of political participation and grassroots democracy. However, we argue that success in branch politics and securing a majority in nominations does not automatically translate into the expertise, experience and broad understanding required for leadership at the national level. At the level of the National Executive Committee, leaders deal with complex policy formulation, institutional relationships, economic systems and competing social interests. These require analytical ability, strategic and systems thinking and a broader comprehension of how the state (not merely the government, since these are two different things) and its institutions function coherently and systematically. Such responsibilities require more than a majority branch nomination. While leading in branch nomination signals loyalty, commitment and political strategy, these cannot substitute for the expertise, skills and functional competencies required to operate at national level: to govern a modern and complex state and a dynamic society.

There is a need for honest and serious reflection on the quality of the ANC’s rank and file. This matters because members ultimately bear the responsibility for providing society with leaders at various levels. It appears to us that society tends to be given leaders whose principal qualification is membership or mobilising capacity rather than demonstrated competence and ethical standing. ANC membership should not be for everyone; it should be for those who demonstrate a deeper commitment to and a broad understanding of the values, principles and constitutional obligations, as well as the ANC’s political programme.

ANC membership should not become a wholesale exercise in numbers and electoral mobilisation without sufficient attention to the character, standing in society, conduct and political understanding of those being recruited. A political organisation with the history and ambitions of the ANC should maintain clear membership standards, supported by political education, ethical requirements and effective disciplinary processes. It cannot afford to normalise the presence or protection of individuals involved in criminality, corruption and political violence, including those associated with organised violence and contract killings. The credibility of a political movement depends not only on the number of its members but also on their conduct and commitment to its principles.

‘Value add’

We further argue that what is worth analysing is what we call “value add”, meaning the contribution that the current crop of leaders makes to society individually, beyond their association with and positions in ANC structures. This is critical because leadership should be measured by the ability to develop ideas, build institutions, solve problems, create opportunities and improve people’s lives. When political status becomes the strategic source of an individual’s relevance, influence and public value, the distinction between serving society and advancing personal interests becomes blurred. This problem is closely linked to the practice of political deployment, and how it has evolved within the ANC. In principle, deployment should be about advancing social transformation. In practice, political appointments tend to be treated as a source of livelihood, status or personal security rather than an opportunity to serve. How many political leaders would remain professionally relevant, economically independent and influential in society if they were no longer deployed to positions in government or state institutions?

This is not a judgement about every individual who has served through political deployment, as many have made valuable contributions to public life. The problem starts when political positions become the main route to employment, a source of comfort for a select few and a guarantee of economic security. Such a culture fosters factionalism, weakens accountability and breeds entitlement among those elevated to leadership. It leaves both individuals and the organisation vulnerable when political power shifts, as it did in the 2016 local government elections, the 2024 national elections and the 2026 elections. An organisation cannot sustainably build its future around individuals whose professional relevance and economic security depend almost entirely on access to political office.

Broader factors such as poor service delivery, deteriorating infrastructure and weak economic management have undermined public confidence in the ANC. Corruption and State Capture have compounded the damage, and the evidence before the Madlanga Commission on criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system has further eroded the ANC’s already diminished image and credibility. These challenges require capable institutions, professional public administration, transparent procurement, effective consequence management and a political culture that places the public interest above factional and personal interests.

The ANC must study this moment deeply and develop a radical programme of renewal. It should learn from political parties that have rebuilt from the ashes of defeat by reviving their civic traditions, reconnecting with the people and building their capacity to lead both the state and society. This requires the ANC to be honest and truthful about cleansing itself of the sins of incumbency. The time for rhetoric is over.

We conclude that the ANC needs to rebuild internal democracy, strengthen accountability and ensure that leadership selection is based on competence, integrity and a record of service. Its renewal must address the organisational practices and incentives that have allowed factional competition, patronage and personal advancement to displace political purpose. Its future will depend on the extent to which it demonstrably confronts these challenges. It must move beyond defending its history and demonstrate why it remains necessary to the country’s future; its relevance must be earned through visionary leadership, integrity and ethical conduct. Liberation history alone cannot substitute for effective governance. DM

Dr Tolika Sibiya and Dr Busani Ngcaweni are with the Centre for Public Policy and African Studies, Johannesburg Business School, University of Johannesburg.

