Heroes, villains and moegoes: nominate your People of the Year 2026

Every December, Daily Maverick names the people who shaped the year, for better and for worse. Last year, readers chose Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus as Person of the Year and US President Donald Trump as Villain of the Year.

This year we’re starting with you. Tell us who deserves recognition, and our editors will build the shortlists from your nominations and our reporting. You’ll then be able to vote for the winners from late November, and we’ll publish the results in the DM168 bumper edition in December.

Nominate people in one category or all of them. There’s also a Readers’ Wildcard for anyone you think we’ve missed.

The categories

Person of the Year: An individual or group who has made the most significant and widespread positive contributions to the nation or the world as a whole.

Villain of the Year: The individual or group whose actions have caused the most significant harm or public damage.

Movement of the Year: The collective force that captured the world’s attention or drove meaningful change.

Earth Champion of the Year: The green warriors fighting for the survival of our beautiful planet.

Earth Dirtbag of the Year: The individuals or entities who put profits and pollution before people.

Moegoe of the Year: The figure whose sheer foolishness or blundering defined the year.

Businessperson of the Year: The leader whose influence and innovation extended beyond profit.

Sportsperson of the Year: A sportsperson whose positive impact has been felt on and off the field.

Sports Team of the Year: A team that has stood out from the rest, either on or off the field of play.

Artist of the Year: The creator whose cultural or social influence towered above others.

Community Champion of the Year: The local hero uplifting and defending ordinary South Africans against the odds.

Online Voice of the Year: The creator, podcaster or commentator who used their platform to inform, challenge or hold power to account.

Readers’ Wildcard: The person, group or cause that made 2026 better and hasn’t got the credit it deserves.

Nominate now





Nominations close on Friday, 20 November. Voting opens on 26 November. DM





