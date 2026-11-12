Three commercial fishing vessels set for auction amid business rescue and liquidation proceedings

Managed by Bidders Choice, the auction features ATU-S, ACTIVE and OCEAN CREST, three vessels built for commercial longline fishing. Bidding opens at 08:00 on 20 November 2026 and closes from 11:00 on 26 November. The vessels may be offered as a going concern or individually, subject to the auction’s terms and conditions.

The sale involves ATUS Fishing (Pty) Ltd (In Business Rescue) and Two Boys Fishing (Pty) Ltd (In Business Rescue), alongside Estrela do Mar Fishing (Pty) Ltd (In Liquidation) – Master’s Reference Number: C105/2026.

Three vessels, distinct specifications

ATU-S is the largest vessel in the offering. Built in 1981 by Murakami Zosensho in Japan, the Class X tuna longline fishing vessel measures 32.70 metres in overall length, with a breadth of 6.40 metres and a recorded depth of 2.60 metres. Its load line length is 28.73 metres.

The vessel has a recorded gross tonnage of 199.40 and net tonnage of 59.80, with capacity listed for 16 crew members. Its Cape Town registration carries official number 10110, IMO number 8114479 and radio call sign ZR 2884. Among the three vessels, ATU-S has both the greatest overall length and the highest recorded gross tonnage.

ACTIVE is another Class X tuna longline fishing vessel, built in Taiwan in 1973 by Taiwan Machinery Manufacturing. Measuring 26.90 metres in length and 6.00 metres in breadth, ACTIVE has a moulded depth of 2.60 metres. The vessel’s recorded gross tonnage is 150.58, while its net tonnage is 45.17.

Like ATU-S, ACTIVE has a stated crew capacity of 16 persons and is registered in Cape Town. Its official number is 19302, its IMO number is 8623511 and its call sign is ZR6054. At 26.90 metres, it occupies the middle position in the offering by length, between ATU-S and OCEAN CREST.

OCEAN CREST, the third vessel, is classified as a Class X longline tuna and swordfish fishing vessel. Constructed by Inace Shipyard in Brazil in the late 1990s, it measures 23.15 metres overall, with a breadth of 6.70 metres and a depth of 3.55 metres.

Although OCEAN CREST is the shortest of the three, it has the greatest breadth. Its recorded gross tonnage is 117.33, net tonnage is 35.20 and listed lightship weight is 116.821 tonnes. The vessel has a stated capacity for 15 crew members. Registered in Cape Town under official number 29903, OCEAN CREST carries IMO number 8744614 and call sign ZS4336.

Taken together, the vessels have a combined recorded crew capacity of 47 people. Two are specified as tuna longliners, while OCEAN CREST is identified for tuna and swordfish longline fishing. Vessel information packs are available on request, providing prospective bidders with further particulars beyond the published listing.

A structured route to market

Bidders Choice will conduct the sale through Bidders Online, its digital auction platform. Interested participants can create an online bidding profile and register for the auction ahead of the opening date. The option to consider the vessels together or separately forms part of the sale structure, subject to the applicable auction conditions.

All three vessels are available for physical viewing by appointment at Durban Harbour, KwaZulu-Natal. Prospective bidders can contact the auction consultant to request information packs and arrange viewing before deciding whether to participate.

Registration requires FICA documentation and the stated R100,000 registration fee. A buyer’s commission of 5%, plus VAT, applies under the published auction conditions.

Online bidding opens on Friday, 20 November 2026 at 08:00 and concludes from 11:00 on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

For information packs, viewing appointments or registration assistance, contact Jan Le Roux on (+27) 82 308 6537 or info@bidderschoice.co.za. Full auction particulars are available on the Bidders Choice website, with bidding conducted through Bidders Online. DM