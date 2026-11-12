For almost 106 years, Nozito Xalipi has watched South Africa transform around her. From the days of open fields and firewood to democracy, electricity and running water, she has seen how much can change – and how much can still go wrong.

Born in Kirkwood on 20 November 1920, Xalipi moved with her family to Despatch, then KwaLanga and eventually KwaNobuhle in Kariega around 1953.

Over the years, she raised 10 children, two of whom have since died, and watched the area around her change almost beyond recognition.

Having lived through one era of struggle, she worries that the next generation is facing a different kind of battle.

At a pre-birthday celebration on Wednesday, Xalipi looked elegant in a brightly patterned dress, a red floral headscarf and a string of pearls around her neck.

Sitting in her living room on Wednesday, Xalipi travelled back to a time when KwaNobuhle was little more than open veld, with no houses or streets. When a family member needed to visit Dora Nginza Hospital, they would walk across the open fields to get there.

“There were no houses or streets here, we used to walk the plain field. The development happened over the years, and we are now watching it deteriorate in real time.

‘What kind of freedom is this?’

“In those days the hospital was always empty and the service was quick, but now you hear of long queues and people sleeping on floors and you wonder, what kind of freedom is this?”

Kariega resident Nozito Xalipi, 106, has lived long enough to experience South Africa transition into what it is today. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

Xalipi comes from a generation that cooked over wood fires and often worked without pay. The lack of opportunities was among the reasons her family left Kirkwood.

“This is one of the reasons I can’t say the olden days were better because we [now] have stoves, installed water and electricity. However, how do I fully compliment the government when half the time there’s no water or electricity in some areas?”

Having lived through apartheid and the arrival of democracy, Xalipi understands how much has changed. And while she says that life under apartheid was very tough, she also worries that young people are facing their own profound struggles in a country that promised them greater opportunities.

“The people are living in poverty because there are no jobs. We take our children and grandchildren to school but they cannot find employment, and this causes many problems in society. It is these unemployed children who are addicted to drugs and alcohol and do crime which sometimes lands them in prison or leads to their deaths.”

Xalipi said she had always voted, mindful that people died for the freedoms South Africans enjoy today. But she also believes voting is one of the ways people can bring about change.

Youngsters ‘must vote for change’

“I have always voted the same way because I am old and don’t know any better about the other parties. It is incumbent on the young people to continue to vote in every election for who they believe can resolve their struggle like it was done during our time.”

Xalipi said she had heard talk of infighting within her party that took the leaders away from what they should be focusing on, which was the people.

“They are fighting against each other while our children are dying of poverty and drugs. Poverty makes people desperate, which is why I fear for the future of our children. These leaders no longer work for the people but are looking after themselves and their families, and they fail to create jobs.

“You would think we live in freedom, but our children are suffering more than ever. Things are becoming worse by the day.”

She said unemployment had major consequence for people who came from nothing as it could lead them to do anything. DM