Train derailment in Assam, India, and more from around the world

People gather around a derailed train in Al-Ayyat, Giza, Egypt, 08 November 2026. The collision of two passenger trains disrupted traffic on the Upper Egypt railway line, leaving at least 7 people dead and 112 injured, according to the Ministry of Health. EPA/STRINGER Submerged cars at the Oriente Station area due to severe weather caused by the passage of Storm Charles, in Lisbon, Portugal, 11 November 2026. Storm Charles, which recently hit Madeira, is moving toward mainland Portugal. Authorities have issued a state of alert and ordered the closure of schools and non-essential public services due to expected severe winds and heavy rain. (Photo: EPA/TIAGO PETINGA) The place where the perpetrator of the Main Market Square attack was arrested on Stradomska Street in Krakow, Poland, 07 November 2026, where shots were fired. Police confirmed the deaths of six people and the injuries of fifteen others in a shooting in Krakow. EPA/Art Service Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on during his visit to the Danish Parliament, where he delivers a speech in the parliamentary chamber at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark, 11 November 2026. EPA/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) is greeted by an indigenous delegate at the Leaders Summit Event on Forests at the COP31 annual UN climate conference in Antalya Turkey, 11 November 2026. The 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) takes place from 09 to 20 November 2026 and is hosted by Turkey in Antalya, with delegates from more than 190 countries gathering. (Photo: EPA/TOLGA AKMEN) Pope Leo XIV (R) watches dancers performing during a youth prayer vigil at Monumento de los Espanoles in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 10 November 2026. (Photo: EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO) Police officers disperse demonstrators outside a bank branch during the general strike called in Pamplona, Spain, 11 November 2026. Spain faces a nationwide general strike demanding better access to housing and decent wages, two and a half weeks before the 29 November early general election. (Photo: EPA/Inaki Porto) A student clashes with riot police during an anti-government protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, 28 October 2026. Hundreds of students staged a protest urging the government to declare a national disaster over wildfires and haze, control over the state budget, and lower fuel and basic necessities prices. The protesters also demanded a review of the government's flagship Free Nutritious Meals program. (Photo: EPA/MAST IRHAM) A person waves a national flag as French students, teachers and other education staff march during a national day of protests to demand better school conditions, in Paris, France, 10 November 2026. (Photo: EPA/Firas Abdullah) 'Comando,' the Chihuahua dog serving in the National Guard, performs a demonstration at the 1A Military Camp in the municipality of Naucalpan, in the State of Mexico, Mexico, 24 October 2026 (issued 25 October 2026). Standing just 20 centimeters tall, weighing seven kilos, wearing a custom-made tactical uniform, and making a massive splash on social media, Comando Chihuahua, a one-year-and-three-month-old small-breed dog, has become the most popular community liaison officer in Mexico’s National Guard. (Photo: EPA/JOSE MENDEZ) Students take part a rally in support of public broadcasters Czech Television and Czech Radio, in Prague, Czech Republic, 10 November 2026. The protest follows a proposal by Czech government to abolish television and radio license fees and fund both broadcasters through the state budget. The Czech Chamber of Deputies advanced the proposal in an overnight vote on 24 October after parliamentary debate was restricted. Critics warn that the proposed change could threaten the independence of public service media. (Photo: EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK) An Iranian female volunteer participates in a training session at the Jan-Fada ('Self-Sacrificed for Iran') military training camp for women during its opening at Azadi Square in Tehran, Iran, 10 November 2026. The camp opened in Tehran as part of a state-sponsored mobilization movement for civilian volunteers amid continued tensions between the US and Iran. (Photo: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH) People light flares during the Independence March marking the country's National Independence Day, in Warsaw, Poland, 11 November 2026. National Independence Day commemorates the anniversary of the restoration of Poland's sovereignty as the Second Polish Republic in 1918 from the German, Austro-Hungarian and Russian Empires. (Photo: EPA/MARCIN OBARA POLAND) A newlywed couple poses on the portico with the sculptures of Atlantes at the entrance of the New Hermitage building, part of the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, 11 November 2026. (Photo: EPA/ANATOLY MALTSEV) Brides wearing traditional white veils sit on the floor as they wait during a mass marriage ceremony in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 08 November 2026. A total of 35 couples from low-income families got married during the mass ceremony organized by the non-governmental organization (NGO) J&K Al Noor Yateem Trust to support families unable to afford the high costs of marriage. EPA/FAROOQ KHAN Hindu devotees worship a cow during 'Gai Puja', or Cow Worship Day, on the third day of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 09 November 2026. During Gai Puja, cows are worshiped as sacred animals and representations of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA A fisherman casts a net from a wooden boat to catch fish in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 10 November 2026. (Photo: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN) A person paces flowers in a joint of concrete segments of a remaining part of the Berlin Wall after a commemoration at the Berlin Wall Memorial on Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, Germany, 09 November 2026. The 37th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 is commemorated on 09 November 2026. The Berlin Wall stood from 1961 to 1989 as a symbol of the Cold War division between West Germany (FRG) and communist East Germany (GDR). (Photo: EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE) Tenerife's players attend a tribute in memory of the Tenerife player Jesus de Miguel in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, 07 November 2026. De Miguel died after sustaining a blow during a match against FC Andorra on 03 November. (Photo: EPA/ALBERTO VALDES) A tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo before a press conference to announce Portugal's squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Wales and Denmark, in Oeiras, Portugal, 06 November 2026. (Photo: EPA/RODRIGO ANTUNES) Ivana Lolesio of Fetu Samoa is tackled by Chantay Kiria-Ratu of the Kiwi Ferns during the Women's Rugby League World Cup Semi Final match between New Zealand and Samoa at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, Australia, 07 November 2026. (Photo: EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS) Robots dance on the main stage of the Web Summit 2026 on its opening day in Lisbon, Portugal, 09 November 2026. The summit, regarded as Europe's largest annual technology event, will run from 09 to 12 November and is expected to host over 70,000 attendees. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES A man dressed as Saint Martin of Tours rides a white horse during a procession on the medieval Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, 11 November 2026. The arrival of Saint Martin of Tours on a white horse is a folk tradition associated with St. Martin's Day, celebrated on 11 November. According to legend, Saint Martin arrives on his white horse to announce the coming of winter and the first snowfall. Across Czech towns and villages, the day is marked with lantern parades, costumed performances, and tastings of young wine and roast goose, symbolizing abundance and the end of the agricultural year. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK A person wearing a Farsang costume celebrating Hungarian Halloween takes the elevator during the European Parliament session in Brussels, Belgium, 11 November 2026. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS A Sotheby's employee displays the Unmounted Fancy Intense Pink Diamond weighing of 8.63 carats, during a preview at Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland, 05 November 2026. The auction will take place in Geneva on November 11. (Photo: EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI)



