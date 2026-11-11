The social media trail linking the murdered lawyer to the gangs of Eldorado Park

There is a TikTok video of Kaylon Morris, better known as “Boss Ben”, wearing a pink suit and with a pair of pistols tucked into his pants.

Another video shows him dancing with someone holding a gun, while shaky camera footage on the “Boss Ben” TikTok profile is from inside a courtroom.

Then in February 2025, a photograph posted to that same account shows Morris in the same pink suit, again standing alongside, among others, a smiling Nadine Meintjes.

Kaylon Morris, also known as Boss Ben, is seen with what appear to be two firearms tucked into his pants. (Photo: Screengrab from TikTok)

On 2 November 2026, Meintjes, a lawyer, would be found dead in a shooting in Klipspruit West near Eldorado Park.

But towards the end of 2025, Morris would die, and a public comment on social media claimed that it happened after “the lawyer” had set him up.

Another post also said that “Boss Ben” had trusted “Nadine “ and asked how she could have killed him.

While unverified, the posts point to a lawyer named Nadine and suggest that she had upset some people and had put herself in danger.

Fast-forward to this year.

Meintjes was murdered in an area where gangs including the Fast Guns and Varados operate. Apparently, in the car with her at the time was Kyle Sigamoney.

‘Ongoing investigations’.

Netwerk24 first reported that it was believed that Sigamoney was the murdered passenger, and several condolence messages, which started on the day of the shooting, have since been posted about him online.

Sigamoney seemed to have served time in prison before he and Meintjes were killed.

This week, on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, Daily Maverick asked police if there were any updates in the double killing case or if it could be confirmed that Sigamoney was murdered alongside Meintjes.

Nadine Meintjes. (Photo: Facebook)

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mudau said: “Unfortunately, we are not at liberty to confirm details of the victims.

“Investigations are ongoing, and no one has been arrested at this stage.”

Meintjes may have been involved in gang cases through her work, but it was not clear if the double murder was connected to that.

It was also not clear who the target of the shooting was – if it was Meintjes, Sigamoney, or both.

But there is a trail of social media posts that offers more insight into who Meintjes was connected to, and related happenings.

‘Guns on ur number’ and ‘the lawyer’

This is where Kaylon Morris, or “Boss Ben,” fits in.

The February 2025 montage posted to his TikTok account includes two images of him in the pink suit alongside Meintjes, who is smiling and standing between him and another individual.

It is unclear what the occasion was, but those depicted seemed to be dressed for something formal.

(Based on other posts on his TikTok account and another linked to him on the platform, Morris had worn the pink suit on other occasions, including one that looked like a funeral.)

Nadine Meintjes and Kaylon Morris, also known as Boss Ben, in a photograph posted to an apparent TikTok account of his in February 2025. (Photo: Screengrab)

Some reactions to his broader TikTok content included the comments “mafia boss” and “Varado’s for life”, suggesting links to the Varados gang, which has a stronghold in Eldorado Park.

Morris died on 11 November 2025; images of his gravestone on social media reflect this date.

Daily Maverick could not confirm what caused his death, but there are some suggestions that he had been targeted.

Two days later, someone posted anonymously to one of several Facebook groups named “Fast Guns” – which is the name of a rival gang to the Varados – referencing Morris’s death and saying: “It’s guns on ur number.”

Later in November 2025, another anonymous poster shared a screengrabbed photograph from Morris’s TikTok account showing him with individuals including Meintjes, and claimed that someone and “the lawyer” had set him up.

Kyle Sigamoney. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)

Yet another anonymous post to the so-called Fast Guns Facebook group said in part: “Funny how Boss Ben trusted you, Nadine. Why did you have to kill him.”

It did not include “Nadine’s” surname.

These public posts, even if false or not referring to Meintjes, may have put her in danger.

Her murder last week, reportedly along with Sigamoney, happened roughly a year after the dates on those Facebook posts.

Flashing cash and ‘doing time’

Photographs on a Facebook page under a name and surname matching Sigamoney’s, uploaded in March 2023, show him wearing what appears to be Correctional Services gear, suggesting he has done time.

In one of the photographs, he has a “fan” of R100 notes in his hand and is wearing orange pants with the word “corrections” printed on them, which matches official prison wear.

(A Department of Correctional Services video explained the categories of prison uniforms – orange indicated adult men who were sentenced offenders.)

A March 2023 post on Kyle Sigamoney’s Facebook page. He was reportedly killed in a shooting in Gauteng on 2 November 2026, in which attorney Nadine Meintjes was also murdered. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab)

What look like bunk beds with similar-style sheets can be seen in the background.

Around that time, in March 2023, an expletive-laden post was also made on the Facebook page under Sigamoney’s name.

It said: “For all the bitches n p**se that think because ni**a in jail he a joke o a toy ...i jus gotta say f**k you n have a nice day ... ni**a be doing time n url stupid ads mother f**kers think we having fun up here url wama make jokes of us ni**as cos we doing time ...

“Yea we did shut...yea we made mistakes but I forget that u not involved in this sh*t so why u wanna make things n do things that makes u feel better o u feel u are better then us ...f**k that ...n f**k you.”

Even if those photographs and posts do not accurately reflect where Sigamoney was, another matter suggested he was once jailed.

A news article from the following year, 2024, quoted an individual representing certain inmates claiming that prison officials had assaulted “Jermaine Prim” and “Kyle Sigamoney” in “C-Max,” presumably the high-security jail.

The Department of Correctional Services had denied the assaults.

But all this suggests that Sigamoney was in jail for a period.

Prison, Prim and the Patriotic Alliance

The 2024 news article specifically implied that he may have known Prim, who remains jailed, or that they spent time behind bars in the same prison at some point.

Daily Maverick recently referenced Prim because Meintjes previously represented the Patriotic Alliance’s (PA’s) Juwairiya Kaldine, who until recently was a ward councillor in Eldorado Park.

Meintjes had acted on behalf of Kaldine by sending a cease-and-desist letter, dated January 2026, to a third party, whom Meintjes alleged had defamed Kaldine on social media.

Kaldine’s name, meanwhile, previously surfaced in a saga involving disputed claims connected to Prim.

In January 2024, the Mail & Guardian reported that it had “listened to a recording” that Prim’s family had played for it.

According to the article, the recording included Kaldine claiming that Chinelle Stevens, the PA’s secretary-general and daughter of suspected 27s gang boss William “Red” Stevens (who was murdered in the Western Cape in 2021), “took over her father’s criminal operations and funded the organisation with the spoils.”

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie. (Photo: Gallo Images /Frennie Shivambu)

PA leader Gayton McKenzie had responded to the Mail & Guardian article on behalf of the PA and Kaldine, saying he knew about the recording and that it had been doctored.

Meintjes, meanwhile, represented Kaldine in the cease-and-desist matter only from January 2026.

There is nothing to suggest it was connected to her killing, which remains under investigation. DM

