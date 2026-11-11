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Congo’s Ebola cases surpass 11,000, government data show

DAKAR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 11,000, government data showed on Tuesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
11 Nov
0
Kenya confirms its first Ebola victim following traveler's arrival from DRCMembers of the Kenya Red Cross Society team (C) wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gather at the burial site of Kenya's first confirmed Ebola virus victim in the Muslim section of the Lang'ata Public Cemetery in Nairobi, Kenya, 06 October 2026. Cabinet Secretary for Health Aden Duale announced the country's first Ebola victim involving a Kenyan citizen who recently returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo via Uganda, confirming health authorities have isolated 28 close contacts and tracing 23 airline passengers for monitoring. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU


  • Confirmed infections now total 11,042, and 5,387 people have died, the data showed

  • The outbreak, caused by the rare Bundibugyo species of the Ebola virus, was declared in mid-May. There are no approved treatments or vaccines for this species

  • It is the second-largest and deadliest outbreak on record behind only the 2014-2016 West African outbreak, which infected more than 28,600 people and killed more than 11,000

  • Eight of Congo's 26 provinces have been affected, and many deaths have occurred outside treatment centres

  • Delayed detection, conflict and strained health services have led to a more rapid spread of the virus than in previous outbreaks

  • The disease has now been reported in East, Central and West Africa, giving it the widest geographic spread of any Ebola outbreak on the continent to date


(Reporting by Clement Bonnerot; Writing by Ayen Deng Bior and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Chris Reese and Sonali Paul)

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