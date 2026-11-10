What to check before the next hailstorm hits our roads

For South African motorists, particularly across the Highveld where summer thunderstorms are common, hail is a risk worth planning for. While the storm itself may pass quickly, the repair costs can be significant. That's why it's important to understand exactly what your insurance covers before storm season arrives.

Hail damage also highlights an important insurance lesson: not all comprehensive car insurance policies offer the same benefits. Understanding the details of your cover can help you avoid unexpected surprises when it’s time to claim.

Does car insurance cover hail damage in South Africa?

The answer depends on the type of car insurance you have.

In most cases, hail damage to your vehicle is covered under comprehensive car insurance. If you have third-party only cover, or third-party, fire and theft insurance, damage caused by hail to your vehicle is generally not covered.

This distinction is important because hail damage can be costly to repair. Even a short storm can result in multiple repair points across a vehicle, while larger hailstones can crack or shatter glass.

Before storm season begins, it's worth checking what type of policy you have and whether hail damage forms part of your cover.

What does comprehensive car insurance cover?

Comprehensive car insurance provides broader protection than third-party insurance.

Depending on the insurer and policy wording, comprehensive cover may include protection against:

Accidental damage

Theft or hijacking

Fire damage

Storm-related damage

Hail damage

Flood damage

Liability for damage caused to third parties

However, the term "comprehensive" should not be interpreted as meaning every insurer offers exactly the same cover.

While two policies may both be described as comprehensive, the cover they provide can differ in key areas, including standard benefits, excess structures, claims processes and repair options. Reviewing your policy schedule and wording can help you understand exactly what's covered, rather than relying on the product name alone.

The questions worth asking before stormy season

When reviewing your car insurance, there are a few practical questions that can help you understand how well protected you are.

1. Is hail damage included as standard?

The first step is to confirm that hail damage forms part of your cover and whether any conditions apply.

With OUTsurance Comprehensive Car Insurance, hail damage is included as a standard benefit rather than an optional add-on.

2. How much excess will you pay?

An excess is the amount you contribute towards a claim. Knowing what excess applies can help you understand what you may need to pay if your vehicle is damaged by hail. Some insurers have different excess structures depending on the type of claim.

OUTsurance offers customers the option of a fixed excess, which means the excess remains the same regardless of the size or value of the claim.

3. How are repairs handled?

Not all insurers manage repairs in the same way.

If your vehicle sustains hail damage, you may want to know who will repair it, whether approved service providers are used and what assurance is offered on the work completed.

OUTsurance repairs are completed through approved service providers, and approved repairs are guaranteed for 12 months.

4. How do you submit a claim?

Understanding how to submit a claim before you need to make one can save valuable time after an incident. It's worth checking whether your insurer offers digital claims submission, what information you'll need to provide and what the next steps in the process are.

OUTsurance customers can submit claims online, through the OUTsurance App, portal or via the call centre.

5. What support is available after a hailstorm?

Hail damage can sometimes leave a vehicle unsafe or difficult to drive, particularly if the windscreen or other critical components have been damaged. Understanding what assistance is available after an incident can form an important part of comparing insurance policies.

OUTsurance clients with comprehensive cover have access to Help@OUT, a 24-hour roadside assistance service that can provide support when needed.

What should you do after hail damages your car?

If your vehicle has been damaged by hail, taking a few simple steps can help support the claims process:

Take photographs of the damage as soon as it is safe to do so.

Record where and when the hailstorm occurred.

Notify your insurer as soon as possible.

Avoid driving if a cracked windscreen affects visibility or safety.

Follow your insurer's instructions regarding assessment and repairs.

Depending on your insurer and policy, you may need to provide details of the incident, photographs and any additional information required to assess the claim.

Understanding your cover matters

The term "comprehensive" can mean different things from one insurer to the next. Understanding what's included, how claims are handled and what support is available can help you make more informed decisions about your cover and avoid unexpected surprises if you ever need to claim. DM

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