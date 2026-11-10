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UK arrests US Army member suspected of helping Russia

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - A senior member of the US Army was arrested in Britain on suspicion of assisting Russian intelligence, British police said on Tuesday.


Reuters
By Reuters
10 Nov
0
USA an allies expel Russian diplomats over poisoning of former Russian spy in UKAn exterior view of the Russian embassy in Washington, DC, USA, 27 March 2018. US President Donald J. Trump has ordered the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle in response to Russia's alleged use of a nerve agent to poison a former Russian spy in the UK. The Russian flag flies at half mast in respect for the victims of the Kemerovo Shopping Mall fire that left at least 64 people dead. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

The 41-year-old man was arrested near the city of Gloucester, west England, on Tuesday and remains in custody at a London police station, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of offences under sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act, which relate to obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service. Police said the country to which the allegations relate is Russia.

FBI Director Kash Patel said: "This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies."

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, added: "The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent."


(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

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