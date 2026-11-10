Step into possibility: Woolworths rethinks how it gives to education

That learning gap does not start in Grade 4. It begins in the first five years of life, in under-resourced early childhood development (ECD) centres that cannot give children the strong start they deserve. It can even be deepened by school shoes that pinch little toes and by the long dirt road a young learner walks to school barefoot, feeling every stone. Their confidence and dreams shrink.

In line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 on inclusive and equitable quality education for all, Woolworths is increasing its contribution towards quality basic education.

It is starting with strengthening early childhood development, by improving the facilities and practitioner training at ECD centres and funding a three-year Teacher Development Programme in Mpumalanga that helps Foundation Phase teachers build children's ability to read and write with meaning. Woolworths will also donate thousands of pairs of school shoes to primary school learners, each measured to fit, for the start of the 2027 school year, so more children walk through the school gate with the courage and dignity to Step into Possibility.

Zinzi Mgolodela Woolworths Director of Corporate Social Justice.

We speak to Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths Director of Corporate Social Justice, about what it means to give with dignity.

Why is Woolworths stepping up in how it contributes to education?

For years, Woolworths has been a supporter of child-friendly initiatives that promote education, health, safety and nutrition. Now guided by our Inclusive Justice purpose to ‘Leave no one behind’, our Community Inclusive Justice Institute, is strengthening our contribution to quality basic education. Children also need an optimal chance to learn. That is why the Institute is elevating quality education as an imperative for a thriving society. It is one of the strongest ways to combat systemic social inequalities and open doors, so children can step into a better possibility.

Why start with early childhood development?

Because the learning gap is already there by the time a child enters Grade 1. For the first time, we are piloting a foundational aspect by supporting six ECD centres in rural communities in the North West, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape. The pilot focuses on testing different approaches which include helping ECD practitioners build their skills, strengthening how centres are run and improving learning facilities. We are deliberately starting small to learn what works and use those lessons to grow our impact.

Why does dignity matter in the classroom?

I know from my own childhood that a child who feels ashamed of what they are wearing cannot focus fully on learning. Dignity helps a child feel that they belong, giving them the confidence to put up their hand in class, to try, get the answer wrong and try again. If we want children to learn, we must care about how they feel in the classroom. Every child deserves to enter that space feeling worthy and ready to participate.

What does giving with care look like for Woolworths?

Giving with care starts with seeing the child and understanding their needs. We did not want to hand out boxes of shoes in multiple sizes and hope for the best. A shoe that is too big or too small tells a child that nobody really saw them. As a mother, I know the ritual of kneeling down, pressing my thumb on the toe of a new shoe and checking if it pinches. Every child deserves that moment of care. How we give matters as much as what we give.

How do you make sure children receive shoes that fit properly?

In our stores, we measure a child's feet so the pair they take home fits properly. We wanted every child receiving our shoes to have that same care. So, we gave our Best Fit measuring tools to our long-standing partner, the National Education Collaboration Trust, whose teams are measuring children's feet across the provinces, one child at a time. Every child will receive the same 100% leather school shoes our customers buy.

Why shoes?

For a family under financial pressure, school shoes can be among the hardest costs to meet. Yet for a child, those shoes mean comfort, protection and the confidence to walk into school feeling that they belong. Without proper shoes, some children stay away from school, and those who walk long distances barefoot risk cuts and injuries. In many communities, the same pair also carries a child to church, family celebrations and sometimes the soccer field. School shoes bring comfort and confidence and prepare a child for a better journey in life. They also carry the dreams of a child who wants to become a doctor, a lawyer, an engineer, a teacher or whatever they want to be.

Who has made this possible?

It takes a village to step fully into possibility. Our school shoe supplier, Palm Footwear Manufacturers, has partnered with us to make the shoes. The National Education Collaboration Trust brings deep knowledge of the communities it serves. It reaches more than 22 000 schools and 130 000 educators, helping us to identify children who need this support.

We are also inviting customers to walk this journey with us. When they choose the Every Step Counts Fund as their MyDifference cause, Woolworths contributes to the fund every time they shop in store or online on their behalf. In the next few weeks, customers will also be able to donate towards the school shoes directly via SnapScan or EFT.

Join Woolworths to walk this journey by donating towards the school shoes via SnapScan.

What does ‘Step into Possibility’ mean to you?

It is that moment on the first day of school when a child walks in standing a little taller and more confident. It is knowing that someone has taken time to consider their needs. Every step on the school grounds is the beginning of someone’s story. While a pair of shoes will not transform our education system, a child who feels seen, cared for and included, is more likely to focus on their learning. That is what it means to step into possibility to me.

Ultimately, what does ‘Leave No Child Behind’ mean to Woolworths?

For us, Leave No Child Behind is both a commitment and a call to action. It begins with recognising that every child has equal worth and that their circumstances should never determine the limits of their future. If we are serious about social justice, we must help remove the barriers that keep children from learning. Quality education is a fundamental right and an investment in South Africa's future. DM

Vukuzenzele Pre-school in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, gets a new building thanks to Woolworths.



