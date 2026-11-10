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Check your resultsResults declaredSunday 8 NovemberCheck your resultsResults declaredSunday 8 November

ELECTION RESULTS

From 47.5% to 32.5% — the ANC’s local government slide, in one chart


The ANC’s share of the local vote fell from 47.5% to 32.5%, while MK entered at 9.9% and the DA rose to 22.9%. Explore how every major party fared since 2021.

Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
10 Nov
0
ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula at the election results centre in MidrandANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula (centre), Mahlengi Bhengu (left) and Nomvula Mokonyane brief the media at the election results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, on 7 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Five years ago the ANC took almost half the local government vote. This time it took less than a third. The party’s share fell 15 percentage points, from 47.5% in 2021 to 32.5%, the steepest drop of any party on the ballot.

Much of that ground has gone to parties that did not contest the last local elections: MK arrived with 9.9% and the SACP, standing on its own, took 2.6%. The DA gained three points to reach 22.9%, and ActionSA almost tripled its share to 5.0%.

The EFF went the other way, slipping from 10.5% to 6.4%.

Click through the graphic below to see how each party fared, which councils are now hung and how many voters turned out.


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