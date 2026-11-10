From 47.5% to 32.5% — the ANC’s local government slide, in one chart

Five years ago the ANC took almost half the local government vote. This time it took less than a third. The party’s share fell 15 percentage points, from 47.5% in 2021 to 32.5%, the steepest drop of any party on the ballot.

Much of that ground has gone to parties that did not contest the last local elections: MK arrived with 9.9% and the SACP, standing on its own, took 2.6%. The DA gained three points to reach 22.9%, and ActionSA almost tripled its share to 5.0%.

The EFF went the other way, slipping from 10.5% to 6.4%.

Click through the graphic below to see how each party fared, which councils are now hung and how many voters turned out.



