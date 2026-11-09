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Saudi Arabia says danger passed in Riyadh after alert, day after Houthi attack

Saudi Arabia's civil defence authorities said danger had passed in the capital Riyadh on Monday, minutes after raising an alert, a day after an attack by Yemen's Houthis damaged an office building of oil giant Aramco in the city.

Reuters
By Reuters
9 Nov
0
A display of a Houthi-made mock drone is seen at a square in Sana'a, Yemen, 08 November 2026. Yemen's Houthis have launched four missile and drone attacks on Saudi positions, including the King Khalid International Airport and the Aramco Tower in the Saudi capital Riyadh in retaliation for recent deadly Saudi-led airstrikes on houses east of Sana’a, according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB A display of a Houthi-made mock drone is seen at a square in Sana'a, Yemen, 08 November 2026. Yemen's Houthis have launched four missile and drone attacks on Saudi positions, including the King Khalid International Airport and the Aramco Tower in the Saudi capital Riyadh in retaliation for recent deadly Saudi-led airstrikes on houses east of Sana’a, according to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB


On Sunday, debris from an attempted attack blew out windows across several floors of Aramco Tower in Riyadh's financial district.

The Saudi energy ministry said the damage was limited and there were no casualties, while the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted Houthi missiles over the capital.

The Houthis, who claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack, have stepped up missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities.

Hostilities between the kingdom and the Iran-aligned group resumed in July, opening another front in the wider Middle East war triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February.

Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The renewed fighting has shattered a 2022 UN-brokered truce that had largely halted hostilities between the kingdom and the group.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Timour Azhari; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sonali Paul)

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