Saudi Arabia says danger passed in Riyadh after alert, day after Houthi attack



On Sunday, debris from an attempted attack blew out windows across several floors of Aramco Tower in Riyadh's financial district.

The Saudi energy ministry said the damage was limited and there were no casualties, while the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted Houthi missiles over the capital.

The Houthis, who claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack, have stepped up missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports, ports and oil facilities.

Hostilities between the kingdom and the Iran-aligned group resumed in July, opening another front in the wider Middle East war triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February.

Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen. The renewed fighting has shattered a 2022 UN-brokered truce that had largely halted hostilities between the kingdom and the group.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir and Timour Azhari; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Sonali Paul)