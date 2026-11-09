Mexico captures alleged cartel cell leader in operation aided by DEA intelligence





Mexico's Navy said Rafael "N", alias "R2", was captured in an operation in Zapopan that was carried out by its special operations unit in coordination with the security ministry following intelligence work by Mexico's National Intelligence Center and information shared by the DEA. Authorities also detained 19 other people.

Mexican authorities customarily withhold the surnames of suspects and identify them only by their first name, followed by the letter "N."

Rafael "N" is allegedly linked to the homicide of Carlos Manzo and 19 other people, the Navy said. Manzo was a former mayor of Uruapan in the avocado-producing state of Michoacan, who was shot and killed during a public Day of the Dead celebration on November 1 last year while he was with his family.

Security minister Omar Garcia Harfuch added in a separate social media post that the detainee was identified as a key leader of "Los Rs," a CJNG cell operating in the states of Jalisco and Michoacan. He said the suspect has an outstanding arrest warrant in Mexico for aggravated homicide and an arrest warrant for extradition to the US.

"This cell is mainly linked to extortion, drug trafficking, homicide, illegal deprivation of liberty, kidnapping and attacks against authorities," Harfuch said. "Among its victims of extortion are business owners and avocado producers."

During the operation, naval personnel came under armed attack and returned fire, the Navy said, adding the detainee and one naval officer were wounded and are receiving medical attention.

The DEA said in a social media post that "R2" was wanted in the US on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges.





(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Chris Reese)