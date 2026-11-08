Simon Harmer’s transition from exile to Proteas’ top Test spinner

As the Proteas edged Australia 2-1 during an enthralling Test series in South Africa, it was undoubtedly an all-round team effort, with different players chipping in at various times to ensure that Shukri Conrad’s side won the gruelling arm-wrestle.

South African players such as bowling all-rounders Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder were the most consistent, while premier bowler Kagiso Rabada searched for and found his rhythm after shaking off a hamstring injury. Skipper Temba Bavuma was the top scorer for the Proteas with a total of just more than 200 runs over the three games. Only Australia’s Matt Renshaw, with 369, accumulated more runs.

However, two players in particular impressed: spinner Simon Harmer (37) and batter Marques Ackerman (30). Harmer had previously featured sporadically for the Proteas after making his Test debut in 2015. Ackerman had slowly bided his time, waiting for an opportunity to impress after some solid domestic displays.

Harmer was one of the South African cricketers who used the Kolpak ruling loophole to ensure his cricket career did not stagnate when he found himself sandwiched between fellow spinners such as Imran Tahir, Dane Piedt and Keshav Maharaj in the Proteas team.

The Kolpak ruling originated in 2003 from a European Court of Justice case involving Slovak handball player Maroš Kolpak. It established that citizens of countries with EU association agreements had equal rights to work in EU member states without the restrictions aimed at non-EU nationals.

In practice, the decision allowed English county cricket clubs to employ the services of a multitude of overseas cricketers, especially from South Africa. Before the Kolpak ruling, English cricket rules limited each county to one overseas professional.

Harmer, facing limited domestic security and dwindling national prospects, signed a Kolpak deal with English county side Essex in 2017. The move meant forfeiting the right to represent South Africa internationally. At just 28 years old, Harmer’s international career was widely declared over.

Simon Harmer after taking six wickets on day four of the second Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on 23 October 2025 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (File photo: Sameer Ali / Getty Images)

Back in South Africa

Brexit, the UK’s exit from the EU, officially terminated the legal framework supporting Kolpak status in Britain at the end of 2020 and international eligibility laws reverted. With his overseas registration resolved, South Africa’s selectors looked at Harmer once more, especially because the country was then facing a shortage of world-class second spin options.

In early 2022, nearly seven years after his last cap, Harmer returned to the Proteas’ Test squad in series against Bangladesh and ­England. He played in three matches in the two series, claiming a total of 14 wickets.

Coincidentally, in the Test series against Australia, Harmer was again highly effective, walking away with 14 wickets – 10 of which came in the final Test in Cape Town. Only Aussie fast bowler Mitchell Starc claimed more scalps than the South African spinner in the series, with 15 wickets.

Although Proteas coach Conrad regularly shuffles his deck and his selections can sometimes be surprising, Harmer has staked a strong claim to become South Africa’s main spinner, at least at Test level. His biggest competition in that position is the ever-effective Maharaj (36).

Of course, Harmer proved that he is also quite handy with the bat after scoring 82 runs in the first innings of the second Test versus the Baggy Greens in Gqeberha.

An overwhelming experience

“It’s about going to that dark place to try to get the most out of yourself,” Harmer said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast, reflecting on his performance and his roller-coaster of a ride in the past few years.

“But I was still caught a little bit off-guard after being named player of the match in the final game. Considering my whole journey and how it has unfolded, to be standing there as player of the match, after taking 10 wickets in the game? It was a great culmination, but quite overwhelming,” he said.

“I’ve said before, but I have impostor syndrome. It’s what has motivated me throughout my career. The fact that I bowl offspin has always had me thinking I’m going to be found out or figured out.

“The self-doubt will always be there, not because I think I’m not good enough. You just wonder if you can also do it on the biggest stage. I’ve only played a handful of Test matches [17]. I take a lot of confidence from the Australia series, but the way my mind works and how I get the best out of myself is to always look to the next challenge.”

Simon Harmer bowls on day two of the third Test match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on 28 October. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

Harmer also took time out to praise Bavuma for his leadership. Counting the 2-1 series win against Australia, Bavuma has captained 15 Test matches, winning 13, drawing one and losing one. He also skippered the Proteas to the 2025 World Test Championship title, an occasion Harmer missed.

“I’ve played a lot of cricket with Temba, especially in our early days. So, I feel like I’ve travelled this journey with him. He’s someone I have huge respect for and he’s a very funny guy as well; he lights the room up,” he said.

“In terms of his leadership, there are obviously a lot of strong characters and senior players in the change room. But he manages all that very well. He’s the type of guy who, when he speaks, there’s a calmness about him and everyone just listens to what he has to say.”

A common purpose

Talking about what makes this current Proteas group special and pushes them to dig deep to earn positive results, Harmer said: “The Proteas teams of old were very reliant on big players – the likes of AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn. If we were going to win a Test match, those guys needed to do well.

“In this group, there’s always somebody different putting his hand up to fight

and get the team out of trouble. It’s a group with a common purpose,” he said.

Besides Harmer, one of the Proteas’ most impressive members against Australia was debutant Ackerman. A veteran of more than 100 first-class cricket clashes, he had never opened the batting in the longest format domestically. He specialised in middle order batting, mostly coming in at No 4.

Marques Ackerman of South Africa st Carey b Nathan Lyon of Australia during day one of the third Test against Australia at Newlands on 27 October 2026 in Cape Town. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

Against the Aussies, he played two of the three matches, opening the batting in both. He managed to string together a decent total of 163 runs across them, at an average of 54.33 and a high score of 95.

A left-handed batter known for his elegant stroke play, Ackerman may prove to be an important cog for the Proteas in the future.

In the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which will be played from 15 to 19 November at the Wanderers in Johannesburg and from 23 to 27 November at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Ackerman will have an opportunity to truly make the troublesome opening spot his own. DM

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