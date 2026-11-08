Terrified by the deafening explosions of fireworks in Delft, Cape Town, on Thursday, 5 November, Max fled in panic, desperately trying to escape the noise. In his frantic attempt to find safety, he tried to squeeze through a burglar-proof gate but became impaled on one of its sharp metal spikes.

A Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) collection officer rushed him to a private vet, but severe injuries to his intestines and bladder meant he had to be euthanised.

Max’s death was among the cases reported to the SPCA, which received 81 calls on Guy Fawkes.

The night also brought violence and public disorder. In Lavender Hill and other parts of Cape Town, incidents included stone-throwing at vehicles, attacks on motorists and pedestrians, and paint and water being thrown at members of the public.

In Gelvandale, Eastern Cape, a police van caught fire after a burning tyre allegedly broke loose as youngsters swung it and landed underneath the vehicle.

In Gelvandale, Eastern Cape, an SAPS van caught fire while on patrol after a burning tyre allegedly broke loose as a group of youngsters were swinging it and landed underneath the vehicle. (Photo: SAPS)

These incidents unfolded despite repeated warnings from authorities about the dangers of fireworks and the consequences of reckless behaviour.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) enforced the designated fireworks hours of 7pm to 10pm on days including Diwali, Guy Fawkes, Christmas Eve, Day of Goodwill and New Year’s Day. On New Year’s Eve, the permitted period shifts to 11pm to 1am. No incidents were reported.

In the Western Cape, the Department of Health’s Emergency Medical Services had reported no Guy Fawkes-related injuries by the time of publication.

However, Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith confirmed that a motorcyclist sustained minor injuries after a bottle was allegedly thrown at him on Prince George Drive, causing him to fall from his motorcycle.

Tradition that puts animals at risk

On Friday, Belinda Abraham, communications manager at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, told Daily Maverick that Max was among at least five animals requiring urgent veterinary care during the organisation’s Guy Fawkes response.

Eight inspectors had worked through the night as the SPCA logged 81 calls – a significant increase from the 51 last year.

Max was inside his home in Delft when fireworks went off just after dark on Guy Fawkes Night. His family had locked the security gate to keep him safe. In his panic, Max tried to squeeze between the bars and was impaled.

“Max should still be alive today. Our thoughts are with his family. Every bang carries into the homes around you. Please think of the animals inside and celebrate without fireworks,” Abraham said.

After freeing Max from the gate, a Cape of Good Hope SPCA collection officer rushed the injured dog to a private veterinary practice for emergency treatment. (Photo: Cape of Good Hope SPCA)

In Gqeberha, the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) Port Elizabeth had, by Friday, not received reports of animals injured by fireworks, firecrackers or burning tyres. However, Karien van Schalkwyk, on behalf of the AACL, cautioned that the absence of reported injuries did not necessarily mean animals had escaped unharmed.

“We may still find lost escaped pets on the run and owners looking for them as the day progresses, and over the weekend, when owners realise their frightened pets did not come back home,” she said.

Van Schalkwyk identified the swinging of burning tyres as a particular concern, especially because the practice costs nothing and attracts children, who are drawn to the sight of large burning objects in the dark.

The organisation had received reports of tyres being swung in parts of the northern areas and Sidwell on Thursday night.

“The public holiday before Guy Fawkes this year sadly meant that children had time on their hands for tyre swinging on what would otherwise have been a school night,” she added.

A human tragedy

A devastating reminder of the dangers associated with firecrackers came before this year’s Guy Fawkes celebrations, when eight-year-old Toheer Lewis lost his life in Manenberg.

The Grade 1 pupil at Manenberg Primary School was injured on Saturday evening, 31 October 2026, during a firecracker incident outside his home on Kei Street. He died the following morning. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that an inquest had been registered.

Eight-year-old Toheer Lewis died on Sunday, 1 November 2026 following a firecracker incident outside his home on Keu Street in Manenberg on Saturday evening. (Photo: Fight Against Crime SA)

Following the incident, which was widely reported, community organisation Fight Against Crime SA described Lewis’s death as an immeasurable tragedy, condemning the illegal sale and use of fireworks by minors and calling for stronger enforcement.

“No child should lose their life under such circumstances, and no family should ever have to endure this kind of heartbreak,” the organisation said.

The scale of the problem was reflected in City figures. Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for the City’s Law Enforcement Department, said on Friday, 6 November that 344 fireworks-related incidents had been reported over three days, more than double the 156 recorded during the same period last year.

Guy Fawkes Day alone accounted for 243 reports of fireworks being discharged. Complaints also included stone-throwing and antisocial behaviour in areas such as Saxonsea in Atlantis, Manenberg, Hanover Park, Lentegeur, Bonteheuwel and Mamre.

Dyason said mobile groups made it difficult for officers to apprehend offenders.

“The unnecessary disruption, noise nuisance, violence and criminal elements that take advantage of disorderly situations have once again proved that there should be no place for Guy Fawkes in our communities. It has once again traumatised residents in affected communities and has put an extra burden on enforcement resources,” he said.

SAPS and law enforcement intensify

Guy Fawkes celebrations placed police under pressure, with violence and property damage prompting heightened deployments.

In Steenberg, Western Cape, police responded to stone-throwing on the corner of St Christopher and Military roads, where road users and property were affected.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel FC van Wyk said the station commander and police members attended the incident and found groups of young boys throwing stones at each other, putting road users at risk and damaging property.

Police deployed the Anti-Gang Unit, Public Order Police, Metro Police and Law Enforcement. Three men, aged 19 to 21, were arrested for public violence. Seven boys, aged 13 to 17, allegedly involved in or inciting the violence, were expected to report to the station but were not under arrest.

Van Wyk said the motive was under investigation and warned that deployments would remain in place to prevent further violence. DM