Police have arrested a 44-year-old alleged hitman in connection with the murder of ANC councillor Aubrey Tsengwa, a former mayor of Knysna. The suspect was apprehended in Peddie, Eastern Cape, on Friday, 6 November, following a targeted operation by the SAPS Political Killings Task Team.

“The suspect remains in police custody and is expected to appear before the Knysna Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 9 November 2026. He is facing one charge of murder and three counts of attempted murder,” said a police spokesperson.

Tsengwa was shot dead in his car on Wednesday, 19 August, and one of his three passengers was wounded in the attack. Less than 24 hours later, two more Knysna ANC members – former Ward 7 councillor Mandla Matiwane and taxi forum secretary Mandla Tyololo – were killed in a separate shooting.

Former ANC councillor Mandla Matiwane was fatally shot in Bongani, Knysna, on Thursday, 20 August. Local taxi forum secretary Mandla Tyololo was also killed in the shooting. (Photo: Knysna Municipality)

By late August, four suspects had been arrested in relation to Tsengwa’s murder, according to an SABC report. While police were reportedly investigating whether the murders of Matiwane and Tyololo were connected to the killing of Tsengwa, no link has been confirmed.

At the time of publishing, the SAPS had not responded to a request for further information about the status of the investigations into the three murders.

ANC welcomes arrest

Sifiso Mtsweni, ANC Western Cape spokesperson, said that the party welcomed the recent arrest.

“We’ve always called for urgent and speedy investigations, and the apprehension of the people who are responsible for these murders – not only comrade Tsengwa, but the two others who were gunned down as well. We welcome the arrest, and we hope that everybody who is involved in this gets apprehended, and that the case is concluded as speedily as possible,” said Mtsweni.

“I think we are at a point where the truth is about to be unveiled, and I think we will be watching the case with great interest. The police must get to the bottom of this. We can no longer afford any more killings, particularly in Knysna.”

In a statement condemning the killing of Tsengwa in August, the Western Cape minister of police oversight and community safety, Anroux Marais, said the murder came at an “increasingly sensitive political period” as the country approached the local government elections. She called for vigilance against any form of political violence.

Broader political tensions in Knysna

Just 12 days before Tsengwa was gunned down, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into alleged irregularities in a security services tender in Knysna Local Municipality, dating back to 2017.

The SIU has been authorised to investigate the R68-million Tender T25 of 2023/24, a three-year contract for physical security services at municipal properties. The proclamation allows the unit to investigate any irregular, unlawful or improper conduct by officials, employees, or any person or entity in relation to the allegations.

It covers misconduct from 8 December 2017 to 7 August 2026, as well as conduct before or after those dates if relevant to the investigation.

The proclamation followed concerns raised in an Auditor-General report. DM