In most cases, the word “legend” is tossed around recklessly in sports. It is usually used hyperbolically. However, one of the people who fit this category perfectly is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, simply known as Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 41-year-old Portuguese forward announced on Thursday that he is retiring from international soccer, 23 years after he made his national team debut in a friendly encounter against Kazakhstan.

Humble beginnings

An 18-year-old Ronaldo was named player of the match at the end of that encounter, despite coming on at half-time for fellow Portuguese great Luís Figo. This debut appearance was just over a week after his move from childhood club Sporting, to English giants Manchester United.

Rapid on the wings, with a penchant to chop in and then fire a shot, was what Ronaldo brought to the field in his early years. He also brought confidence in abundance. In fact, Ronaldo’s confidence in his abilities has always been his biggest strength.

Inversely, it has also been one of his vices. A number of people dislike Ronaldo because they view him as pompous, arrogant and obnoxious – owing to his dogged belief in himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo with the Euro 2016 trophy. (Photo: VI Images via Getty Images)

While his long-time friendly rival Lionel Messi has sheepishly brushed aside suggestions that he is the greatest soccer player of all-time, Ronaldo has embraced the tag and even declared himself “the best in history, full stop”.

Perhaps it is his background and upbringing that planted this chip on Ronaldo’s shoulder. Ronaldo grew up in poverty, sharing a bedroom with three siblings on the island of Madeira. At age 14, he dropped out of school to focus fully on soccer.

Even while at the academy, a number of Ronaldo’s young teammates were labelled by the coaches as more talented. That includes Ronaldo’s former national teammate Ricardo Quaresma. But Ronaldo had one thing propelling him forward: determination to change his home situation.

Ronaldo the brand

Now, 23 years after bursting onto the international scene, Ronaldo has emphatically achieved that objective. He is a global brand, the all-time top goal-scorer in men’s international soccer with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

He also steered his country to its first major international title when he captained Portugal to the 2016 European Championship success.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Ashley Cole of England challenge at Euro 2004. (Photo: Richard Sellers / Sportsphoto / Allstar via Getty Images)

Bowing out

“I have finished my walk on the pitch with the national team. I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal,” Ronaldo announced on Thursday, 5 November.

“The goals pass, the cups are in museums, the records end up being beaten. But there is something that time can never erase, the place we occupy in people’s hearts,” the 41-year-old added.

“I spent my life working to be the best player in the world. Today I realise that the greatest victory was to have deserved to represent the best country in the world,” Ronaldo said.

“My journey on the pitch with the national team comes to an end. I leave with my head held high, proud of the path I have taken, and knowing that I gave everything I had for Portugal.”

Former head coach of Portugal Roberto Martinez embraces Cristiano Ronaldo when he is substituted at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. (Photo: Sanjin Strukic/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images)

Bittersweet ending

For all his contributions to the national team, Ronaldo walks away in a bittersweet manner. During the previous international window he had a falling out with national coach Jorge Jesus last month after the tactician refused to use him in a Nations League match.

Ronaldo immediately left the team camp, accusing Jesus of being a Judas by breaking his promise to field him.

A soccer fan with a Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal cardboard during the 2026 Fifa World Cup. EPA/SAM WASSON

The Saudi-based attacker added that he was ready to retire after the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which saw Portugal struggle once again. He said it was the Portuguese Football Federation that convinced him to not retire yet.

The coach stood his ground, saying he had never made such a commitment to Ronaldo. Jesus added that as coach, he had supreme selection powers and no one could dictate to him who to play.

Portuguese Football Federation tribute

The federation was one of the first entities to pay tribute to Ronaldo after his abrupt retirement announcement.

“It is with a feeling of profound gratitude and immense admiration that the Portuguese Football Federation publicly praises and thanks Cristiano Ronaldo for his absolutely extraordinary career serving our country,” the federation said in a statement.

“More than just an outstanding athlete, our captain was an inspiring leader, an example of dedication, and the ultimate symbol of the spirit of our national team,” the body added.

Cristiano Ronaldo walks away from international soccer a legend. (Photo: Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

“Throughout a legendary international career, marked by 234 caps and 146 goals scored, the captain carried the country on his shoulders, broke records and led the team to moments that will forever be etched in the history of national football.

“Every drop of sweat, every decisive goal, and every captain’s armband worn with pride on the field reflected his unconditional love for our jersey.”

As he chases 1,000 career goals, Ronaldo has not retired from club soccer. He will still be chasing the milestone with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Ronaldo needs just 15 more goals to reach the target. DM

