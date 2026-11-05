When peak season hits, who has your back?

As parcel volumes climb and delivery deadlines tighten, businesses need to know their courier partner can handle the pressure. Getting parcels moving is one part of the equation. Keeping customers informed, responding to unexpected challenges and finding solutions when plans change can be just as important.

At DPD South Africa, we believe the people behind the delivery process have a significant influence on the customer experience. One of our CEO Award winners, DPD's National Customer Service Manager, shares her perspective on what it takes to deliver exceptional service when the pressure is on, and why the human side of logistics deserves more attention during the festive rush.

What separates a good courier partner from a great one?

Peak season reveals how well a courier partner understands the businesses it serves. Processing shipments is essential, but businesses also need a partner that can anticipate their requirements and respond as those requirements change. As DPD's National Customer Service Manager explains, "Good delivery partners ensure that parcels get delivered. Great delivery partners are strategic, proactive and customer-centric."

A proactive courier partner understands its customers' delivery patterns, operational pressures and service expectations. This knowledge helps teams anticipate where additional support may be needed, particularly during the festive season when businesses are managing increased demand and tighter deadlines.

What happens when a festive delivery goes wrong?

A delivery issue can quickly become a customer service issue, particularly when a parcel is expected before an important festive deadline. Customers want their concerns acknowledged and need to know what can be done to resolve the situation. Empathy is central to her approach. Her advice is simple: "Provide customers with options and be flexible. Offer solutions and be adaptable."

Understanding a customer's frustration, listening carefully and offering practical solutions can help preserve trust when circumstances become challenging. Clear, honest communication also plays an important role. As she explains, great delivery partners are "accommodating and flexible and constantly communicate with their customers." Keeping customers informed and taking ownership of challenges can make a meaningful difference to their overall experience.

Who really keeps festive deliveries moving?

Most customers only see a small part of the delivery process, yet every parcel relies on multiple teams working together. Customer service representatives, operations teams, depot staff and drivers all contribute to keeping deliveries moving. Reflecting on DPD's culture, she highlights the support and camaraderie between colleagues: "Everyone works together and supports each other."

That collaboration becomes especially valuable during peak season. When teams share information, support one another and have the right training and tools, they can respond to challenges more efficiently and maintain consistent service standards, even as delivery volumes increase.

How to choose a courier partner for peak season

If you're reviewing your delivery options before the festive rush, a few things separate a courier partner that will simply cope from one that will help your business thrive.

Look for:

Reliability under pressure: can they hold their service standards steady as parcel volumes spike and deadlines tighten?

Proactive communication: do they keep you and your customers informed before a small issue becomes a big one?

Flexibility and problem-solving: when plans change, can they offer practical options instead of excuses?

Capacity and planning: have they prepared the people, training and tools to handle the peak, not just a normal week?

A courier partner that delivers on all four won't just move your parcels, it will protect your customer experience at the busiest time of the year.

The real difference is behind the delivery

When the festive rush is over, customers may not remember every tracking update or interaction with a courier company. They will, however, remember how they were treated when they needed help.

At DPD South Africa, our people understand the pressure businesses face during peak season. Through proactive customer service, clear communication and a collaborative approach, we help businesses navigate the demands of festive deliveries with confidence.

This festive season, choose a courier partner that understands what's at stake for your business.

Discover DPD South Africa's delivery solutions and let our people help you keep your business moving. Get a quote now. DM