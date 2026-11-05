If you were flying a drone over KwaNojoli’s (formerly Somerset East) Nojoli Street, you might see two faded words on one of the broad flat roofs.

“Nerds Wanted”, they read.

This is the home of one of the platteland’s more unlikely industries. It is the Karoo Tech Hub, and it is the closest thing to Silicon Valley you’ll find in the Eastern Cape Karoo.

The people who work there sometimes call it Karoogle. But not even Google head office in California has a kudu trophy with pink-painted horns on its walls. And definitely no sign reading “Boer Maak ’n Plan” in a meeting room.

In a massive open-plan room – a renovated panelbeater’s workshop – there are computers on every table, plus a sizeable coffee station and some sofas. Downstairs, there’s a very comfy movie house, and as you’d expect, a popcorn machine. Sometimes there are quiz evenings here, or game nights and creative mixers.

Chris Marais and I were last here in 2017, when this unusual little company moved from an overcrowded house to these spacious premises.

The kudu with pink horns – one of the quirky objects at the Karoo Tech Hub. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Small town kids in the wide world

This is how it started.

Priscilla and George Groves grew up in this picturesque town, at the foot of the green Boschberg mountain range. They lived the carefree lives of country-raised children, went fishing nearly every day at the local dam, and were educated at Gill College.

Then, as so often happens with young South Africans these days, they went overseas to seek their fortunes. George studied engineering, spent time in Spain, became an investment banker in London, got into the food business and then sold it again.

“But the quality of life overseas wasn’t as good as in South Africa.”

Meanwhile, his sister Priscilla was also traveling the world – including Argentina, Chile and the US – working with top advertising agencies as a copywriter, then plunging into a world of voice-overs and corporate videos and productions. She also met and finally married a charming software developer from Dublin – James Kennedy.

Priscilla and her brother George began to collaborate on creating “explainer videos”, using animators and creative people from all over the world to make videos for companies. Their company is now called Piehole TV.

Then, as now, their clients were almost all in the US, many of them in California’s Silicon Valley. Piehole is completely mobile. It could have been set up anywhere in the world with reasonable internet speeds.

Founder and CEO, George Groves. (Photo: Chris Marais)

There’s always a touch of the Karoo in this tech hub. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Coming home

Priscilla, George and his wife Christina had almost decided on running the company remotely, hiring people from all over the world while living on a beach in the south of Spain.

But when they returned to visit their hometown of KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East), the family noticed they could have the best of both worlds in the Karoo.

The exchange rates worked in their favour, and they realised they could pay for quality work in South Africa at prices that even small start-up companies in the US could afford. And it’s the can-do South African spirit that accounts for their 85% repeat business.

“We’re good, and getting stuff done,” explains George. “Tech founders often need quick output. We have a nimble team. That’s why we have the Boer Maak ’n Plan sign up.”

Outside there is a jaw-dropping view of the majestic Boschberg – something that would be worth millions alone in a big city.

The Karoo Tech Hub’s offices overlook the lovely Boschberg mountain range. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Rush hour on the main road of KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East). One of the perks of small town living is the complete lack of gridlocked traffic. (Photo: Chris Marais)

Big city vs small town

And on that subject: Most people have to choose between the cutting edge and opportunities of the city or the quality of life in a small town. Here it’s different.

George and Roslynne Strydom (head of finance and human resources at Piehole.tv) are firmly convinced that the youngsters from Johannesburg, Cape Town, Knysna and elsewhere have access to a great quality of life here.

“There’s no traffic at all. And your salary goes so much further in a small town. You can rent spacious accommodation for a fraction of the price of a Cape Town bachelor flat,” explains Roslynne.

“Some youngsters want more consumables and a bigger nightlife. But a surprising number of them do see the benefits of a peaceful, safer life, of having close access to nature, to fresh farm eggs, vegetables and meat,” says George.

He adds: “I never have to spend hours in the traffic, and the house Christina and I bought is only a block away from the Boschberg. That’s where I go running, and I still love fishing.” DM

For an insider’s view on life in the South African Heartland, get the Karoo Quartet set of books (Karoo Roads I-IV with black and white photographs) for R960, including taxes and courier costs in South Africa. For more details, contact Julie at julie@karoospace.co.za

Klein Karoo Magic (390 pages, full colour) by Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit was launched this year. To order your author-signed copy (R400 including SA courier service), email Julie at julie@karoospace.co.za

Living overseas? The five-book Karoo Heritage eBook Collection (R500) can be bought online: The Karoo Heritage Collection Ebook - Karoo Space



