Most of you want to know the same thing at the moment: how to check the 2026 local election results for your municipality and ward, and where the metros stand.

We asked readers what they wanted to know about the local election results and more than 70 of you have written in so far.

Where can I check the results for my ward?

A word of caution: counting is still under way and the figures change as each voting district reports, so check again over the next few days.

On our local election results dashboard you can go to “Check your municipality”, tap “Use my location” or search for your municipality.

Live results for Johannesburg, Cape Town, Tshwane and the other metros

You asked most about Johannesburg, followed by Nelson Mandela Bay, Cape Town, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Mangaung. We’ve added direct links to each metro’s live results on our election dashboard, which updates as the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) releases results:

When will the final local election results be declared?

The results become official only once the IEC declares them. All indications are that counting will be complete by Saturday 7 November. The final declaration ceremony is currently scheduled for Sunday evening Sunday 8 November. You can also follow results on the IEC’s official results page.



Marianne Merten explains what happens next, from coalition talks to the first council meeting.

Subscribe to Ferial Haffajee’s Democracy local newsletter where she will answer more of your questions. You can send more questions here. DM



