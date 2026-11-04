Vonovia sharply criticizes Berlin’s possible apartment expropriation plans

Elif Eralp, the far-left leader pushing ​to take over as mayor of Berlin, has ​pledged to expropriate more than 200,000 housing units from corporate landlords in a campaign that ​made the party reach its best result in the ​German capital in September's election.

Vonovia CEO Luka Mucic said expropriation would provide no additional housing.

"It would be the wrong approach and send a dangerous signal about the economic strength of our entire country," he told journalists.

Berlin and other large cities have faced a housing shortage and rising rents, sparking anger and fear among voters.

"The very debate over this issue undermines confidence in property ownership, investment, and Germany as a business location overall. And in doing so, the Left Party’s plans also jeopardize our prosperity," he added.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Seythal)