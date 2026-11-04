Vonovia sharply criticizes Berlin’s possible apartment expropriation plans

Elif Eralp, the far-left leader pushing to take over as mayor of Berlin, has pledged to expropriate more than 200,000 housing units from corporate landlords in a campaign that made the party reach its best result in the German capital in September's election.
Vonovia CEO Luka Mucic said expropriation would provide no additional housing.
"It would be the wrong approach and send a dangerous signal about the economic strength of our entire country," he told journalists.
Berlin and other large cities have faced a housing shortage and rising rents, sparking anger and fear among voters.
"The very debate over this issue undermines confidence in property ownership, investment, and Germany as a business location overall. And in doing so, the Left Party’s plans also jeopardize our prosperity," he added.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Tom Sims, editing by Thomas Seythal)
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