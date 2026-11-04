Vance repudiates Iran war after US electoral defeat

By Phil Stewart





Vance's extraordinary remarks in a post on X could further complicate Trump's deliberations as he weighs whether to restart major combat operations against Iran, a step US officials have told Reuters is still under consideration.

They also raise questions about the political fortunes of senior Pentagon officials, most notably Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Hegseth is already deeply unpopular in Congress, where some lawmakers are expected to seek his impeachment.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance said on X.

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so."

Vance also said an earlier recommendation to end the war was "sound advice."

Democrats secured control of both the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday, scoring sweeping victories in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations.

Voters in conservative ​bastions who had propelled the president to his second term in office just two years ago swung dramatically toward Democrats, fueled by deep frustration over the war with Iran, anxiety over the high cost of living and anger at ‌Trump's stewardship of the country.

Vance sought to play down any difference of opinion with Trump, saying the president had also acknowledged that the Iran war cost Republicans the midterm elections on Tuesday. But Trump's comments were far more measured, saying the Iran war was only one of multiple reasons.

"I ​did the right thing," Trump told the Wall Street Journal. "I would have done it again."

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, Nandita Bose, Steve Holland and Humeyra Pamuk, additional reporting by Eroin Banco and Jonathan Landay; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)