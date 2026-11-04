Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Taiwan douses fire at Panasonic factory that injured five, with two missing

Flames were put out on Wednesday at a Taiwan factory run by a unit of Japan's Panasonic <6752.T> after a fire that injured five, with two people missing, officials in the county of Hsinchu said.

Reuters
By Reuters
4 Nov
0
The logo of Japan's Panasonic Corp. is seen on top of a building in Taipei, Taiwan, 28 November 2019. On 28 November, Panasonic announced tranferring its semiconductor business operated by Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. (PSCS) to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. Nuvoton said the deal will be closed by June 2020. PSCS is a leading global supplier of semiconductor devices and solutions with products focusing on 'Sensing' technologies such as Image Sensors, Image/Digital Signal Processors, 'Microcontroller' technologies such as MCU, IC Card, Battery Management, Power Management and 'Component' technologies such as MOSFET, RF-GaN and Laser Diode, according to Nuvoton news release. EPA/DAVID CHANGThe logo of Japan's Panasonic Corp. is seen on top of a building in Taipei, Taiwan, 28 November 2019. On 28 November, Panasonic announced tranferring its semiconductor business operated by Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. (PSCS) to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. Nuvoton said the deal will be closed by June 2020. PSCS is a leading global supplier of semiconductor devices and solutions with products focusing on 'Sensing' technologies such as Image Sensors, Image/Digital Signal Processors, 'Microcontroller' technologies such as MCU, IC Card, Battery Management, Power Management and 'Component' technologies such as MOSFET, RF-GaN and Laser Diode, according to Nuvoton news release. EPA/DAVID CHANG


The injured were taken to hospital and the fire extinguished shortly before noon, county authorities added.

In a statement, Panasonic confirmed an explosion had occurred at its Taiwan facility, injuring some people, and that it was investigating the details and cause of the accident.

The unit, Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Taiwan, supplies the island's makers of printed circuit boards essential for electronic products, such as computers and AI servers.

(Reporting by Wen Yee Lee in Taipei, additional reporting by Daniel Leussink in Tokyo; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...