Taiwan douses fire at Panasonic factory that injured five, with two missing



The injured were taken to hospital and the fire extinguished shortly before noon, county authorities added.

In a statement, Panasonic confirmed an explosion had occurred at its Taiwan facility, injuring some people, and that it was investigating the details and cause of the accident.

The unit, Panasonic Industrial Devices Materials Taiwan, supplies the island's makers of printed circuit boards essential for electronic products, such as computers and AI servers.

(Reporting by Wen Yee Lee in Taipei, additional reporting by Daniel Leussink in Tokyo; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



