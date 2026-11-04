Singapore to amend haze law to widen investigation powers



“Following the recent haze episode, it is clear that the status quo is no longer tenable,” Fu said

Among the changes to the law, the government will be empowered to appoint private sector assessors to investigate companies with suspected links to haze pollution in Singapore

Companies found guilty of contributing to the haze may also be fined up to S$1 million per day, up to a maximum fine of S$20 million

Under current rules, companies guilty of contributing to haze pollution can be fined up to S$100,000 ($78,200) a day, capped at S$2 million

The amendmentswill allow the government to prevent other companies from working with those suspected of contributing to haze, with fines of up to S$1 million for each offence and another S$100,000 for each day they continue to break the rules

"We need better ways to obtain and verify information, trace corporate relationships and impose meaningful consequences on errant entities, even where criminal prosecution proves difficult," Fu said

The city-state has already issued notices to 10 ⁠Singapore-registered companies seeking information on their operations and potential links to the haze

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has also warned that banks should impose conditions and even end relationships with companies that may have breached environmental laws

On Tuesday, Singapore said it would work with ASEAN member states to strengthen the implementation of an agreement on transboundary ​haze when it chairs the regional bloc next ‌year

(Reporting by Yong Jun Yuan; Editing by Martin Petty and David Stanway)



